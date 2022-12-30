Trump’s tax returns to be released on Friday after long fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trump’s tax returns to be released on Friday after long fight

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 12.56pm
Former president Donald Trump arrives to speak at an event at Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. A House committee is set to release six years of Trump's tax returns on Friday (Rebecca Blackwell/AP/PA)
Former president Donald Trump arrives to speak at an event at Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. A House committee is set to release six years of Trump’s tax returns on Friday (Rebecca Blackwell/AP/PA)

A House committee is set to release six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, revealing financial records that the former president fought for years to keep secret.

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted last week to release the returns, with some redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information.

Their dissemination comes in the waning days of Democrats’ control of the House and as Mr Trump’s fellow Republicans prepare to retake power in the chamber.

The committee obtained six years of Mr Trump’s personal and business tax records, from 2015 to 2020, while investigating what it said in a December 20 report was the Internal Revenue Service’s failure to pursue mandatory audits of Mr Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, as required under the tax agency’s protocol.

Trump Taxes
The House Ways and Means Committee voted last week to release Donald Trump’s tax returns (J Scott Applewhite/AP/PA)

The release raises the potential of new revelations about Mr Trump’s finances, which have been shrouded in mystery and intrigue since his days as an up-and-coming Manhattan developer in the 1980s.

The returns could take on added significance now that Mr Trump has launched a third campaign for the White House.

Mr Trump’s tax returns are likely to offer the clearest picture yet of his finances during his time in office.

Mr Trump, known for building skyscrapers and hosting a reality TV show before winning the White House, broke political norms by refusing to make public his returns as he sought the presidency — though he did give some limited details about his holdings and income on mandatory disclosure forms.

Instead, Mr Trump has touted his wealth in the annual financial statements he gives to banks to secure loans and to financial magazines to justify his place on rankings of the world’s billionaires.

Mr Trump’s longtime accounting firm has since disavowed the statements, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit alleging Mr Trump and his Trump Organisation inflated asset values on the statements as part of a years-long fraud. Mr Trump and his company have denied wrongdoing.

It will not be the first time Mr Trump’s tax returns have been under scrutiny.

In October 2018, The New York Times published a Pulitzer Prize-winning series based on leaked tax records that showed that Trump received a modern-day equivalent of at least 413 million dollars (£343 million) from his father’s real estate holdings, with much of that money coming from what the Times called “tax dodges” in the 1990s.

Trump Taxes
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit alleging Donald Trump and his Trump Organisation inflated asset values (Mary Altaffer/AP/PA)

A second series in 2020 showed that Trump paid just 750 dollars (£622) in federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018, as well as no income taxes at all in 10 of the past 15 years because he generally lost more money than he made.

In its report last week, the Ways and Means Committee indicated the Trump administration may have disregarded a post-Watergate requirement mandating audits of a president’s tax filings.

The IRS only began to audit Mr Trump’s 2016 tax filings on April 3, 2019 — more than two years into his presidency — when Ways and Means chair Richard Neal asked the agency for information related to the tax returns.

By comparison, there were audits of US President Joe Biden for the 2020 and 2021 tax years, said Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson. A spokesperson for former president Barack Obama said Mr Obama was audited in each of his eight years in office.

An accompanying report from Congress’s nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation raised multiple red flags about aspects of Mr Trump’s tax filings, including his carryover losses, deductions tied to conservation and charitable donations, and loans to his children that could be taxable gifts.

The House passed a Bill in response that would require audits of any president’s income tax filings. Republicans strongly opposed the legislation, raising concerns that a law requiring audits would infringe on taxpayer privacy and could lead to audits being weaponised for political gain.

The measure, approved mostly along party lines, has little chance of becoming law soon with a new Republican-led House being sworn in in January. Rather, it is seen as a starting point for future efforts to bolster oversight of the presidency.

Republicans have argued that Democrats will regret the move once Republicans take power next week, and they warn that the committee’s new GOP chair will be under pressure to seek and make public the tax returns of other prominent people.

Every president and major-party candidate since Richard Nixon has voluntarily made at least summaries of their tax information available to the public. Mr Trump bucked that trend as a candidate and as president, repeatedly asserting that his taxes were “under audit” and could not be released.

Mr Trump’s lawyers were repeatedly denied in their quest to keep his tax returns from the Ways and Means Committee. A three-judge federal appeals court panel in August upheld a lower-court ruling granting the committee access.

Mr Trump’s lawyers also tried and failed to block the Manhattan district attorney’s office from getting Mr Trump’s tax records as part of its investigation into his business practices, losing twice in the Supreme Court.

Mr Trump’s longtime accountant, Donald Bender, testified at the Trump Organisation’s recent Manhattan criminal trial that Trump reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade, including nearly 700 million dollars (£580 million) in 2009 and 200 million dollars (£166 million) in 2010.

Mr Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years preparing Mr Trump’s personal tax returns, said Mr Trump’s reported losses from 2009 to 2018 included net operating losses from some of the many businesses he owns through the Trump Organisation.

The Trump Organisation was convicted earlier this month on tax fraud charges for helping some executives dodge taxes on company-paid perks such as apartments and luxury cars.

