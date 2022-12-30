In pictures: Sunshine and sadness in the year we said goodbye to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

In pictures: Sunshine and sadness in the year we said goodbye to the Queen

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 1.02pm
The Queen during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House in February 2022 (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Queen during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House in February 2022 (Joe Giddens/PA)

The year 2022 saw a watershed moment in British public life as the country said farewell to the Queen.

The monarch died aged 96 in September, only weeks after the UK had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

The Queen’s devotion to public service was apparent throughout the year – with her final public act taking place a matter of days before her death.

The Queen meets the Norfolk Befriending Society
Although her schedule was not quite as busy as it once was, the Queen continued to have an active public life as she prepared to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. Here, she meets members of the West Norfolk Befriending Society at Sandringham in February (Joe Giddens/PA)
A portrait of the Queen
One of many events celebrating the Platinum Jubilee was the Life Through A Royal Lens exhibition at Kensington Palace. Here, conservators handle a lenticular print, Queen Elizabeth II, In Lightness of Being, taken by light artist Chris Levine in 2004 (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen examines artefacts
The monarch views a display of artefacts from British craftwork company, Halcyon Days, to commemorate the company’s 70th anniversary in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)
The royal family at Westminster Abbey
March saw another sombre moment for the Queen and the wider royal family as they attended a service of thanksgiving for the late Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Queen and the Duke of York
The Queen was accompanied by the Duke of York to the service (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
The monarch presenting the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry to Grace Nichols during a private audience at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
New 50p coin
The new 50p coin by the Royal Mint, part of the Platinum Jubilee coin collection, created by artist John Bergdahl (Ben Birchall/PA)
Queen's image at Piccadilly Circus
Images of the Queen were displayed on the lights in London’s Piccadilly Circus to mark her Platinum Jubilee (Ian West/PA)
Queen's virtual audience
Although her public appearances were less frequent, the nonagenarian monarch kept up a busy schedule of virtual appearances. Here, she holds a virtual audience with the High Commissioner of India, Gaitri Issar Kumar, at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen and Justin Trudeau
The Queen receives Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Four days of celebrations marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Here, she joins the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and the Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)
Platinum Jubilee crowds
Thousands of people on the Mall to watch the Queen appear during the Platinum Jubilee Flypast (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liz Truss and the Queen at Balmoral
On September 6, the Queen welcomed then-newly-elected Conservative Party leader Liz Truss to Balmoral to invite her to become Prime Minister. This was to be the Queen’s final public act (Jane Barlow/PA)
Queen's hearse
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8, triggering an outpouring of grief both nationally and internationally. Here, the hearse carrying her coffin leaves Balmoral, en route to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The queue for the Queen's lying-in-state
More than a million people lined the streets of London to pay tribute to the sovereign as her body lay in state at Westminster Hall for four days in September (Danny Lawson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Senior royals, including the new King Charles III, follow the Queen’s coffin as it is carried by the Bearer Party into the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on Monday September 19 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen's fell pony Emma
Emma, the monarch’s fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the Queen’s coffin arrives at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Queen’s final journey to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where she is interred with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh (Felipe Dana/PA)
Tributes to the Queen at Windsor
As the Queen was succeeded by her son, King Charles III, the public reflected on her record 70-year reign and a life devoted to service and duty (Victoria Jones/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented