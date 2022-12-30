‘Goodbye to the King’ – how papers across the world reacted to Pele’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Goodbye to the King’ – how papers across the world reacted to Pele’s death

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 4.04pm
File photo dated 16-07-1966 of Brazilian football player Pele at Goodison Park, Everton, during a World Cup training session. Brazil great Pele has died at the age of 82, his family have announced on social media. Issue date: Thursday December 29, 2022.
File photo dated 16-07-1966 of Brazilian football player Pele at Goodison Park, Everton, during a World Cup training session. Brazil great Pele has died at the age of 82, his family have announced on social media. Issue date: Thursday December 29, 2022.

The death of football great Pele on Thursday provoked grief from around the globe as the world’s papers rushed to hand tributes to the three-times World Cup winner.

Here is how some of the papers reacted:

Brazilian newspaper O Globo printed four editions to mark famous Pele moments from each of his World Cup wins with Brazil in 1958, 1962, 1970 as well as remembering his 1,000 goals achievement.

On each front cover read the simple words “Pele Eterno” which translate to English as “Pele Eternal”.

Spanish newspaper AS opted to share a front page using a picture of Pele’s feet on a plain background. Below the photo read “O Rei” in large letters, which was the nickname given to Pele as “The King” in Portuguese, which many referred to during his time playing the game.

French daily newspaper L’Equipe produced a front page of Pele smiling in his traditional Selecao yellow strip. Accompanying the photo of Pele are the words ‘Il etaut un roi’, meaning ‘He was a king’ in French and the paper paid tribute to the footballing legend by devoting 22 pages inside the edition to Pele.

Another French newspaper Liberation went with a black and white photo of Pele topless but wrapped in a coat during the 1966 World Cup, looking over his shoulder with thousands of fans looking on from the stands in the background.

Next to him read the words ‘Pele Seleciao – le footballer mythique de l’equipe de brasil, trois fois champion du monde, es morte jeudi 82 anos’, translating to ‘the mythical footballer of the Brazil team, three times world champion, died Thursday 82 years’.

Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport chose a front page of Pele celebrating with fans and team-mates as Brazil were crowned 4-1 winners of the 1970 World Cup over home nation Italy.

‘Aveva 82 anni, era malato da tempo tre titoli mondiali con il brasil. Una fantastica carriera da 1.281 gol nel ’70 la magia in finale con l’italia’ read the words on the front page, describing the ‘magic’ he and the Brazil side put on show to win the Jules Rimet trophy.

Spanish paper Marca wrote ‘Pele’ in big letters spread across the page accompanied with a small photo of him celebrating with teammate Jairzinho after he supplied a pass to Carlos Alberto for Brazil’s fourth goal in the 1970 World Cup final.

Sao Paulo based Estadao stripped the colour from the front of their paper, showing Pele in the silhouette of his number 10 jersey while playing for Santos to remember his club career.

Mexican newspaper La Razon paid tribute by writing ‘Adios Al rey del futbol’, reading ‘goodbye to the king of football’.

