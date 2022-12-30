Custody extension for suspects of nightclub murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Custody extension for suspects of nightclub murder

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 4.16pm
Cody Fisher, 23, was stabbed to death at the Crane nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day (credit: Chris Jepson/Bromsgrove Sporting FC/PA)
Cody Fisher, 23, was stabbed to death at the Crane nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day (credit: Chris Jepson/Bromsgrove Sporting FC/PA)

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering Cody Fisher will remain in custody for an extended time to face further police questioning.

One of the suspects, 22, was detained by West Midlands Police at an address in Birmingham city centre just after midnight, on Wednesday, and the second man, 21, was arrested several hours later in London.

A third man, 22, was also picked up in London at around 3am on Thursday.

Officers suspect the three men stabbed and killed Mr Fisher, 23, at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, just before midnight on Boxing Day.

Four others have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and two of those have now been released on bail.

Digbeth Boxing Day incident
Police outside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham (Phil Barnett/PA)

Writing on Twitter, West Midlands Police said officers will be exercising Section 60 powers in Birmingham city centre on Friday night, meaning they can stop and search anyone they suspect of being involved in violence using weapons, without having any reasonable grounds.

They said: “The S60 is in place until 5am tomorrow (31 December) following violence involving weapons over recent days.”

Crane nightclub has had its licence suspended for 28 days following accusations from West Midlands Police that there had been “serious management failings” on the night of Mr Fisher’s death.

In a review meeting on Friday, Birmingham city councillors said they will consider whether to close the club permanently in a full review hearing in the future.

Speaking to the licence holder, councillor Diane Donaldson said: “Such a review is to be held within 28 days of receiving a chief officer of the police’s application. You’ll be notified of the full written decision of the sub-committee, with the reasons, within the time limit.”

Duncan Craig, representing Crane nightclub’s licence holder, Digital Arts Media Ltd, said the company would not oppose a temporary suspension of its licence while the police investigated the “horrific crime”.

He said: “I am aware that they will be asking for a suspension to the licence today and, in the circumstances, I have no instructions to oppose that.

“It won’t be opposed. It seems wholly appropriate that we then have a 28-day period to reflect on what’s happened and to assist West Midlands Police with their inquiries into this horrific crime.”

In documents submitted to the sub-committee by superintendent Sally Simpson, an unnamed sergeant said the club’s security guards asked officers to help them with crowd control after the stabbing, while other “oblivious” staff were “wandering around all over the place” and began cleaning up the crime scene.

“They have started to clean the dancefloor further down from where the deceased was; officers shouted at them to stop,” the sergeant said.

“While officers are doing CPR, you can see people are just wandering around in the scene freely.

“As soon as we had more officers on the scene they were removed and the whole dancefloor was cordoned off and the area was made sterile.

“There were hundreds of small drugs bags and nitrous oxide canisters all over the dancefloor. These include the small and the very large nitrous oxide canisters with balloons.”

