In Pictures: A new Prince of Wales and a historic World Cup journey

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 5.02pm
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)

2022 saw Wales embark on a football rollercoaster, from qualification joy to Doha heartache, as well as a new Prince of Wales following the death of the Queen.

Wales v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Wales fans in the stands at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wales qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, the country’s first successful campaign since 1958, but disappointing results – most notably a 3-0 defeat to England – saw them finish bottom of the group and head home early.

Fans watch Wales v England – FIFA World Cup 2022
Wales fans appear dejected at the 4TheFans fan park at The Tramshed, Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Following the death of the Queen, Charles ascended to the throne to become King – meaning his son, William, as heir apparent became the new Prince of Wales.

Royal visit to the Senedd
The Prince of Wales with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford during a visit to the Senedd in Cardiff (Geoff Caddick/PA)

William and Kate became the new Prince and Princess of Wales, with the King announcing their titles in his historic address to the nation.

King Charles III set his affairs in order in a television broadcast, saying he was proud to bestow the title on his eldest son and heir.

It meant William is following in his father’s footsteps, and Kate has become the first person since Diana, Princess of Wales to use the title, which Diana held when she was married to Charles.

Platinum Jubilee
William and Kate, with their children George and Charlotte, during their visit to Cardiff Castle (Ashley Crowden/PA)

The death of the Queen meant Charles visited Wales as the new King, accompanied by Camilla the Queen Consort, for a series of duties.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The King and the Queen Consort meet Sheinkin IV, goat mascot for the Royal Welsh Third Battalion at Cardiff Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
The King speaking after receiving a motion of condolence at the Senedd in Cardiff (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
The King and the Queen Consort leave Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, following a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen (Jacob King/PA)
Royal visit to Wrexham
The King plants an oak sapling alongside First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, at the National Trust managed estate of Erddig (David Rose/Daily Telegraph)

The weather in Wales, like the rest of the UK, saw extremes – with baking temperatures in summer and violent storms hitting the coast.

Summer weather July 11th 2022
People on the beach at Barry Island enjoying the hot weather (Ben Birchall/PA)
Drought warning
Cantref Reservoir in Brecon Beacons National Park (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse, Bridgend, as Storm Eunice hits the south coast (Jacob King/PA)

Elsewhere, people in Wales marched in the capital Cardiff demanding independence for the country.

Welsh independence march
People take part in a march calling for Welsh independence (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

Charles, when he was Prince of Wales, visited Cardiff to unveil a statue dedicated to Wales’ first black head teacher – Betty Campbell.

Royal visits for Wales Week
Charles and Camilla visit the statue of Betty Campbell, a Welsh community activist and Wales’ first black head teacher, at Central Square (Chris Jackson/PA)

Towards the end of the year, members of the Royal College of Nursing joined colleagues across many parts of the UK in taking strike action over pay and conditions within the NHS.

Industrial strike
Members of the RCN on the picket line outside the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

