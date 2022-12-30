Erik ten Hag believes World Cup win will strengthen Man Utd’s Lisandro Martinez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag believes World Cup win will strengthen Man Utd’s Lisandro Martinez

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 10.32pm
Lisandro Martinez can get even better after helping Argentina win the World Cup, Erik ten Hag believes (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Lisandro Martinez can get even better after helping Argentina win the World Cup, Erik ten Hag believes (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Erik ten Hag believes Lisandro Martinez can become an even better defender for Manchester United after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.

The summer signing from Ajax returned to training on Wednesday and could come into contention for Saturday’s trip to Wolves after enjoying the celebrations back in his homeland.

With a World Cup winners’ medal now in his pocket, Ten Hag expects to see an extra spring in Martinez’s step.

“He’s arrived in Manchester and I think he’s sober, I’m sure he is!” Ten Hag joked.

“I think it’s definitely a boost for him. He was already convinced of himself, he has high self-belief and I think this experience, also, will strengthen him even more. He has to bring that into the squad.

“I think Argentina played to win, in contrast to many other nations who played not to lose.

“That mentality he has shown several times with Manchester United – to be pro-active, that’s what I like. It is difficult to stand up and when he can show that even more, it will help us even more.”

Many questioned Ten Hag’s decision to bring Martinez with him from the Eredivisie in the summer, claiming his 5ft 9in height would cause him problems in the Premier League, but he has quickly slotted into the United defence and become a first-choice player for his manager.

“I didn’t have any doubts, that’s why I brought him in, because I know there is high potential,” said Ten Hag.

“And if he works well, he can make huge progress; there is room for improvement.

“Now he is returning from the World Cup, he also has a new challenge to get over because the experience is so emotional.

“You have to manage that as a player because opponents, even more, will be tougher against him. It’s a good challenge, if you survive the challenge, you will be a better player.

“That’s the player Lisandro Martinez is, he likes a performance, he likes challenges.”

While Martinez missed Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, another of Ten Hag’s summer signings used the stage to shine, with Casemiro putting in a man-of-the-match performance.

Casemiro has impressed for United
Casemiro has impressed for United (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Tenacious in midfield, Casemiro put in a tackle that set up the move for Anthony Martial’s opener, and then won the ball and played a fine pass to set up Fred to score United’s third of the night.

“You saw also at the World Cup, he’s a magnificent player,” Ten Hag said.

“So my analysis was, before the season, that we needed a six position. He is fulfilling that position. I remember pre-season we had a lot of discussions about us needing the right player. Definitely, we have the right player.

“I’m really happy for Manchester United to have him because he is raising the limits of Manchester United.”

