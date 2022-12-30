Platinum Jubilee figures recognised for staging Queen’s celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Platinum Jubilee figures recognised for staging Queen’s celebrations

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 10.34pm
Queen Elizabeth II , with Bruno Peek, symbolically leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle, as part of a chain of more than 3,500 flaming tributes to her 70-year-reign, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 3,000 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries are lighting beacons to mark the Jubilee. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II , with Bruno Peek, symbolically leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle, as part of a chain of more than 3,500 flaming tributes to her 70-year-reign, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 3,000 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries are lighting beacons to mark the Jubilee. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.

Pageant Master Bruno Peek who masterminded worldwide beacon tributes for the Queen’s Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees has been recognised for his service to the late monarch in the New Year Honours.

Mr Peek dedicated becoming a Commander of the Royal Victoria Order (RVO) to the thousands of people he has worked with over the decades and thanked Queen Elizabeth and her family for the “trust” they placed in him.

He is among more than a dozen senior figures who have received honours under the RVO for helping stage celebrations in June marking the Platinum Jubilee, including Adrian Evans, who helped stage the Pageant held on the final day of an extended Bank Holiday weekend.

Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth lights the first Platinum Jubilee beacon from Windsor Castle with Bruno Peek (centre) watching (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It’s an enormous honour and I’m so grateful to His Majesty the King,” Mr Peek said. “But I’ve got to pay tribute to so many people, all the hundreds of thousands of people and communities, not just throughout the UK but throughout the world, who have supported me over the years.”

Beacons have marked all of the Queen’s jubilees, an ancient tradition used to recognise significant royal events, and the Platinum Jubilee saw more than 1,500 lit across the UK and the Commonwealth.

The Queen lit the first of her beacons by touching a globe in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle which sent a river of light to Buckingham Palace where her grandson the Prince of Wales watched as the Tree of Trees sculpture was bathed in light.

Mr Peek said: “The trust I’ve had from the members of the royal family – they trusted me when I said I was going to do something and that meant a lot.

“To have your monarch to put her trust in you for three decades – from a boy who started as a baker and confectioner, I still pinch myself.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
The late Queen with son Charles and great grandson George, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Frank Augustein/PA)

The Pageant Master, who staged the Millennium Beacon project, was made an OBE in 2000, became a Member of the RVO for organising the 2002 Golden Jubilee beacons and a Lieutenant for repeating the feat for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. He also staged the Queen’s 90th birthday beacons in 2016.

Awards under the RVO are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

Before her death, the Queen approved the honours recognising those who worked on her Platinum Jubilee celebrations and they were later confirmed by the King, who also approved the rest of the RVO recipients, many of whom are royal household staff.

Also recognised was Adrian Evans, Pageant Master of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, who was made a Commander of the RVO and Rosanna Machado, the Pageant’s chief executive, was made a Lieutenant.

They spent 18 months planning the £15 million extravaganza featuring some 10,000 people including a cast of 6,000 performers.

Senior figures from local and central government, the military and other organisations were also honoured by the King for helping to stage jubilee events.

Platinum Jubilee
Sir Rod Stewart performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

There was extensive coverage of the four days of national celebrations on the BBC, from the Platinum Party at the Palace, featuring stars like Rod Stewart, George Ezra and Diana Ross, to Trooping the Colour and Peter Taylor, the corporation’s head of outside broadcast operations for the Platinum Jubilee weekend was made a lieutenant of the RVO.

Claire Popplewell, BBC creative director, Platinum Jubilee weekend, was made a Commander, Lindsey Brummitt, programme director of The Big Jubilee Lunch staged during the celebration weekend, was made a Member, and Sara Latham a senior adviser, Platinum Jubilee and Special Projects with the Royal Household, was made a Lieutenant.

Members of the royal household were also recognised for their service to the monarchy, with the Princess Royal’s hairdresser Dawn Murphy awarded a silver Royal Victorian Medal and her lady-in-waiting Margaret Hammond made a Commander.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented