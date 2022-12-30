What are the different types of honours?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What are the different types of honours?

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 10.35pm
Coronation Street star Bill Roache is made Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the King at Windsor Castle (PA)
Coronation Street star Bill Roache is made Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the King at Windsor Castle (PA)

Special honours are given to people who make outstanding contributions to their community and the country, with the New Year Honours acknowledging 1,107 people in the UK this year.

They range from politicians, musicians and actors to senior diplomats at the forefront of the UK’s response to the war in Ukraine and members of the England women’s football team, which won Euro 2022.

Here are the ranks in descending order and some of the people being honoured:

– Companions of Honour (CH)

The Order of the Companions of Honour was founded on June 4 1917 by George V and is limited to 65 members at any one time. Appointments go to those who have made a long-standing contribution to arts, science, medicine or government.

Two have been named in the latest list – public health expert Sir Michael Marmot and fashion designer Dame Mary Quant.

New Year Honours Mary Quant
Dame Mary Quant becomes a Companion of Honour for services to fashion (PA Wire)

– Grand Cross

Grand Cross (GBE) is the highest class in many of the Orders.

Economist Sir Partha Dasgupta and writer Hermione Lee are named on the latest list.

– Order of the Bath (GCB/KCB/CB)

This recognises the work of senior military officials and civil servants.

Former Treasury permanent secretary Sir Tom Scholar is the only Knight Grand Cross (GCB) in the New Year Honours, with clerk to the House of Commons John Benger becoming Knight Commander (KCB) and seven people made Companions (CB).

– Order of St Michael and St George (Knight/GCMG/KCMG/DCMG/CMG)

This recognises service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas.

– Knighthood and damehood (Knight/DBE)

These are usually bestowed on people who have made a major contribution at national level, who can use the titles dame and sir.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis becomes a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE), while Queen guitarist Brian May, artist Grayson Perry and MPs Chris Bryant and Julian Lewis are knighted.

There are damehoods for athlete Denise Lewis, actress and wildlife campaigner Virginia McKenna and North Tyneside’s elected mayor Norma Redfearn.

New Year Honours explainer
Denise Lewis carries the baton during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (PA)

– Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

People are recognised with this honour if they have a prominent but lesser role at national level or a leading role at regional level.

It also goes to those who make a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.

Campaigner Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, the mother of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death on her death certificate, former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings and West End producer Sonia Friedman were among the 106 people made a CBE.

– Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

People are made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire if they have a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally.

Among the 219 honoured in this way in the latest list are Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, actors David Harewood and Stephen Graham and MP Helen Grant.

– Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

This rank recognises outstanding achievements or service to the community with a significant long-term impact.

A total of 431 people were made Members of the Order of the British Empire in the latest list, including Lionesses Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White.

New Year Honours explainer
Beth Mead with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (PA Wire)

– British Empire Medal (BEM)

The BEM was reintroduced in 2012 by then-prime minister David Cameron as part of his bid to make the honours system “classless”, saying too few people making a difference in their areas were made MBEs.

The medal goes to 305 people in the New Year Honours.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented