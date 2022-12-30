Former UFU president says OBE is recognition for all farmers in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former UFU president says OBE is recognition for all farmers in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 10.36pm
Victor Chestnutt, former president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, is to be made an OBE for services to agriculture (Cliff Donaldson/PA)
Victor Chestnutt, former president of the Ulster Farmers' Union, is to be made an OBE for services to agriculture (Cliff Donaldson/PA)

The former president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said his OBE honour is a recognition for all those who work in the agricultural sector in Northern Ireland.

Victor Chestnutt, 62, from Bushmills, Co Antrim, has been recognised in the New Year Honours for services to agriculture.

He said: “To be honest I’m a bit shocked. I didn’t know a thing about it, it has been a complete surprise and an honour.

“I’m an ordinary farmer. I was deputy of the UFU for four years and then had two terms as president.

“During that time, I was one who would have said what I thought needed changed.

“I spoke my mind, I give praise and criticism when I thought it was necessary.

“I suppose I thought that because I was known to be so outspoken I would never be put forward for something like this.”

Livestock farming has been in Mr Chestnutt’s family for generations, and his two grown-up children are also following in his footsteps.

Explaining how he got involved with the UFU, which represents farmers and growers in Northern Ireland, Mr Chestnutt said: “I think it was a desire to help others. I was always brought up to put God first, others second and yourself last.

“I tried to do that throughout my life.

“It started when I was at a local UFU group meeting and they were looking for a vice chairman. I was sitting quite content at the back of a room when I was proposed and seconded. I was told I had no say in it. I was bounced into leading my own local group and that gave me a taste for agri-politics.

“After that I stood for election for deputy president and then president of the UFU and found it very rewarding.

“I take this royal honour on behalf of all farmers in Northern Ireland.

“Farmers kept going throughout Covid, they produced food. We don’t take Christmas Day off, we don’t take any day off, we have to keep going.

“There has been a lot of change within my time. Climate change affects everything in the sense of farmers trying to reduce carbon.

“The last two years I’ve had a fair fight politically to get what I thought was a sensible carbon bill passed in Northern Ireland.

“Although there are only about 24,000 farm businesses in Northern Ireland we feed 10m people. That has to be produced, the world is not awash with food.

“But we have to do it in a sustainable way and reduce emissions as we do.”

Climate change bill
Victor Chestnutt former resident of Ulster Farmers Union outside Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Chestnutt’s term as UFU president finished in April, but he still keeps busy on his farm and has also set up an organisation Life Beyond, to help with mentoring in cases of deaths within the farming business.

He said: “I look forward to receiving this honour. I hold the royal family in the highest esteem for their interest in farming.

“I’d like to take the whole family over, but the cows will still have to be milked on the farm so someone will have to stay at home.”

