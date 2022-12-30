Father of murdered Pc Nicola Hughes says she would be ‘proud’ of his MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Father of murdered Pc Nicola Hughes says she would be ‘proud’ of his MBE

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 10.36pm
Bryn Hughes (left) and Paul Bone (right), lay a wreath in memory of the murdered Pcs in 2021 (Jacob King/PA)
Bryn Hughes (left) and Paul Bone (right), lay a wreath in memory of the murdered Pcs in 2021 (Jacob King/PA)

The father of murdered Pc Nicola Hughes has said she would be “proud” of his MBE for his work supporting young people who have suffered loss due to violent crime.

Bryn Hughes, whose daughter was killed in 2012 alongside fellow Pc Fiona Bone in a gun and grenade ambush while on duty in Tameside, Greater Manchester, has been recognised in the New Year Honours.

Mr Hughes set up the Pc Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund in 2014 to help young people under the age of 21, who have lost a close family member through a violent crime such as murder or manslaughter, with grants and services.

Dale Cregan court case
Pc Nicola Hughes (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Hughes, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, said the MBE was “quite a surprise” and came as a “poignant” way to mark 10 years since his daughter’s murder.

“I suppose it’s tinged with that bit of sadness as well because the only reason I’ve been nominated and been given the award was because of what happened to Nicola and the work I’ve done since then.

“It marks the 10 year anniversary so it’s quite a poignant way to mark it to be honest.”

Asked what she would think of the achievement, he said: “I think she would be proud. She would be very proud.

“But I think she’d be laughing. I think she’d buy me some PJs with a medal on it or something as well. She shared my sense of humour so she’d make some fun of it.”

UK Police Memorial
Bryn Hughes (left) and Paul Bone (right), the fathers of murdered Greater Manchester Pcs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone, at the UK Police Memorial in Alrewas, Staffordshire, in 2021 (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Hughes said that helping children after the loss of a parent or seeing messages from teenagers thanking him for Christmas gift tokens “means the world to me”.

“Those are the most important people to be recognised by,” he said.

On why it has been so important to build a legacy for his daughter and to help others, he said: “I suppose in a way you carry on being a voice.

“You take up their message to people and to the public to say: ‘This is what we’ve lost, this is what they’ve lost.’

“They’ve lost their lives so we want to carry on doing what they’re doing and try to achieve something that they may not have done.

“So it’s important and it gives family something to hold on to, I suppose.”

He said news of other violent crimes can put you “right back in that moment”.

“We’ve just seen recently two murders that have taken place over Christmas and that strikes a chord – you know what their family are going through, especially the ages of the recent victims and you know the phone call, the knock on the door they will receive,” he said.

“Obviously if it’s a police officer that is murdered on duty or killed on duty, I think that affects you more, because it magnifies the dangers that they face every day.

“I think the message is just: ‘Remember the victims and the families that are left behind because there is no coming back from that.’”

Mr Hughes said he will be looking forward to 2023, where he will be continuing the work in his daughter’s name, raising money, raising awareness and running another five marathons.

