Young bride died from bowel cancer just weeks after her wedding day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Young bride died from bowel cancer just weeks after her wedding day

By Press Association
December 31 2022, 12.02am
Victoria and Angus Hall-Hulme (Cancer Research UK/PA).
Victoria and Angus Hall-Hulme (Cancer Research UK/PA).

The husband of a young bride who died from bowel cancer just weeks after her wedding day has urged people to support lifesaving research.

Angus and Victoria Hall-Hulme first met after they recognised each other from a brief “swipe right” moment on a dating site.

Until then, both had been unlucky in love and had almost given up on finding “the one”.

Stand Up To Cancer campaign
Angus Hulme and Victoria Hall-Hulme on their wedding day (Bizzy Arnott Photography)

Mr Hall-Hulme had even begun developing a new type of dating app.

But one day in late 2020, while walking through Hyde Park in London, their eyes met.

The couple did not speak to each other but, later, Mrs Hall-Hulme contacted Mr Hall-Hulme and they went on a date.

They fell in love and enjoyed a blissful wedding in Chelsea on August 4 this year.

Just four weeks later, Mrs Hall-Hulme died. She was 33.

Mrs Hall-Hulme, who had a first class degree from Cambridge and a career in venture capital, had been diagnosed with bowel cancer just a year earlier.

She had had no inkling anything was wrong until she suffered two weeks of abdominal cramps, a little weight loss and fatigue.

In between the couple’s meeting in Hyde Park and their wedding were months of pain and heartbreak, but also the joy of falling in love.

Speaking earlier this year, exclusively to the PA news agency, Mrs Hall-Hulme said the diagnosis “was so terrifying” that her initial reaction was to push her new boyfriend away.

“Why would anyone want to go out with someone with cancer?” she said.

“But Angus kept coming back, and every time I pushed him away, we would find ourselves being drawn back. He was my new best friend and so supportive.”

Stand Up To Cancer campaign
Angus Hulme and Victoria Hall-Hulme on their wedding day (Bizzy Arnott Photography)

Surgeons removed Mrs Hall-Hulme’s tumour and she began six months of chemotherapy.

But the news just got worse and worse.

In March this year, scans revealed the cancer had spread to her peritoneum (tissue lining the abdominal wall).

“I didn’t even know what the peritoneum was,” she said. “The only words I heard were ‘It’s not good news. I’m sorry Victoria, your cancer has spread. It’s not curable’.

“I couldn’t understand – how could that be? It totally turned my life upside down.

“All my plans for having children, starting an awesome new job, all the things we strive for when we assume a long life, were scuppered, just like that.”

But out of the trauma, the couple’s love shone. During the summer, when Mrs Hall-Hulme was feeling at rock bottom and was stuck in hospital, she and her partner had a late-night heart-to-heart talk.

“It was a scary time,” she said. “One night we had quite an emotional talk and I told him he had a life to lead and we knew where mine was going.

“He said he would rather spend months with me in his life than years without me in it.

“I said ‘If I ever get out of here, will you marry me?’ and he said ‘Of course’. We cried – it felt emotional and romantic.

“I felt that when I leave this world, I could go knowing I had been fulfilled and that my legacy would be a partnership we created, even though I want him to move on and meet someone.

“It was good to know I was worth hanging around for.”

Knowing her time was limited, Mrs Hall-Hulme organised a wedding in six weeks from her hospital bed.

One friend made her dress while others helped arrange the service at St Thomas More’s Catholic Church.

Mrs Hall-Hulme said the wedding was “magical and an absolute miracle it happened at all”.

Her health continued to deteriorate and she was moved to her family’s home at West Wittering, West Sussex, and then to St Wilfred’s Hospice, Chichester, where she died surrounded by her family on September 2.

Her family are supporting the Stand Up To Cancer campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, to build on the huge fundraising efforts Mrs Hall-Hulme made before her death.

Mr Hall-Hulme, 49, said: “Victoria was a beautiful, fit young woman with a boundless enthusiasm for life.

“Cancer can affect anyone’s life, at any time, so we really have no choice other than to unite against it and help support scientists to keep making new discoveries.”

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for London, said: “We’re asking everyone to Stand Up To Cancer and raise money that could help get new tests and treatments to those who need them most.

“If we all stand together, we can save lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Drey Wright. Image SNS.
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented