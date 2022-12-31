Police launch hunt after man stabbed to death in park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in a park.

Officers found the 29-year-old in Straker’s Road, Peckham Rye Park, south London, at about 8.30pm on Friday after reports of a stabbing.

Despite the efforts of London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, he was pronounced dead at the scene half an hour later.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation but have yet to make any arrests.

Scotland Yard said: “The man’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

“A crime scene is in place and inquiries are ongoing.

“No arrests have been made at this early stage of the investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about what happened, is asked to call 101 with the reference 6165/30DEC. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”

Metropolitan Police officers at the scene (Kendall Brown/PA)

A New Year’s Eve parkrun scheduled for 9am on Saturday was cancelled by organisers in Peckham Rye.

The group tweeted: “There is currently a live Police investigation on the Rye.

“The park is currently closed and cordoned off to the public and we have been advised to cancel.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved. We wish all of our parkrunners a peaceful new year.”