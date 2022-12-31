Marcus Rashford gets the drop on Wolves with late winner for Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcus Rashford gets the drop on Wolves with late winner for Manchester United

By Press Association
December 31 2022, 2.36pm Updated: December 31 2022, 3.08pm
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates his winner at Wolves. (David Davies/PA)
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates his winner at Wolves. (David Davies/PA)

Marcus Rashford climbed off the bench and the naughty step to fire Manchester United to victory at Wolves.

The striker, dropped by boss Erik ten Hag for disciplinary reasons, grabbed his 11th goal of the season to send United into the Premier League’s top four with a 1-0 win.

Alejandro Garnacho had earlier wasted a golden chance, while David De Gea kept out Ruben Neves’ stunning free-kick at the other end.

United have now lost just one of their last 15 games since a 6-3 derby humbling to Manchester City in October, with ten Hag making his mark on and off the pitch at Old Trafford.

Prior to kick-off, Ten Hag revealed Rashford had been dropped for “internal disciplinary” reasons. He would not give any further details when pressed on the decision during his pre-match interview with BT Sport, adding only it was “our rules”.

Rashford revealed post-match that it was due to a time-keeping issue.

Rashford told BT Sport: “Obviously it’s team rules. I made a mistake. That can happen. I’m obviously disappointed not to play but I understand the decision and I’m happy we managed to win anyway.

“We draw a line under it and move on. I was a little bit late for a meeting. I overslept but it can happen.”

Another big selection call ultimately paid off with the manager making his point without it harming United’s form.

They met a motivated Wolves side who were looking to escape the relegation zone for the first time in two months but end 2023 in the bottom three.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves provided tough opposition for United (David Davies/PA)

Reasons for optimism remain, with the hosts showing the stomach for the fight, but January remains crucial to Julen Lopetegui’s hopes of beating the drop.

United threatened early and Casemiro’s glancing header hit Matheus Nunes and flew over but Wolves soon settled to enjoy a spell without worrying De Gea.

Yet, despite what was a solid start, the hosts needed Jose Sa to bail them out when he saved from Garnacho following Nelson Semedo’s wretched backpass.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Jose Sa kept Wolves in the game until Rashford struck (David Davies/PA)

It was a warning and United worked the ball with more intent, although Wolves were dangerous on the counter attack and De Gea collected Diego Costa’s tame effort after Nunes’ break.

The confidence in the visitors was clear but they found a Wolves team rediscovering theirs following their last-gasp – and vital – Boxing Day win at Everton.

A superb tackle from Nathan Collins as Antony Martial looked to pounce underlined the hosts’ determination not to lose any growing momentum and United did not have it easy.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Antony Martial, on ground, was frustrated at Molineux (Joe Giddens/PA)

But if Wolves are to survive this season they simply need to score more goals, having netting just 10 times.

Matheus Cunha’s loan arrival from Atletico Madrid will undoubtably help but, for all their first-half graft, they rarely looked like beating De Gea.

United still created the best openings, though, and continued to do so with Anthony heading straight at Sa eight minutes before the break.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Alejandro Garnacho made way for Marcus Rashford (David Davies/PA)

Ten Hag clearly felt they had been wasteful and called Rashford from his brief exile for Garnacho for the restart as Adama Traore replaced Costa for the hosts.

Traore, as usual, injected some urgency but it was Neves who came the closest for Wolves after 57 minutes when his excellent free-kick was turned away by De Gea.

However it was fitting Rashford was the one to have the crucial say with 14 minutes left.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Rashford made the breakthrough but saw this effort ruled out for handball (David Davies/PA)

He collected the ball on the left before cutting inside and swapping passes with Bruno Fernandes. There was still plenty to do but the striker bulldozed his way past Jonny and Collins to sweep past Sa.

Rashford thought he had a second soon after, only for the effort to be ruled out as a result of the striker handling the ball.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser in added time and De Gea needed to be alert to keep out Raul Jimenez’s header.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
David de Gea denied Raul Jimenez late on (David Davies/PA)

Afterwards, United defender Luke Shaw told BT Sport discipline was important at the club.

He said: “I think at a top club like this (there has to be discipline). People can’t do whatever they want. Maybe that’s been part of the problem in the past, people getting away with silly little things.

“The manager takes all of that into consideration and we’ve seen if you’re not keeping standards high you won’t play.”

