Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

By Press Association
December 31 2022, 3.48pm
Pope Benedict XVI waving to the crowd gathered to greet him, as he stands on the steps of Westminster Cathedral, in central London, after celebrating Mass (PA)
Pope Benedict XVI waving to the crowd gathered to greet him, as he stands on the steps of Westminster Cathedral, in central London, after celebrating Mass (PA)

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died. Here are highlights from his life.

April 16, 1927: Born Joseph Alois Ratzinger in Marktl am Inn, Germany, youngest of three children to Joseph and Maria Ratzinger.

1943-1945: Assistant in Germany’s anti-aircraft defence and infantry soldier; imprisoned in 1945 in American POW camp in Neu-Ulm.

June 29, 1951: Ordained along with brother Georg Ratzinger in Freising.

1969-1977: Professor at University of Regensburg.

March 25, 1977: Named archbishop of Munich and Freising.

June 27, 1977: Made a cardinal by Pope Paul VI.

November 25, 1981: Named prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith by Pope John Paul II; takes up post in March 1982.

April 2, 2005: Pope John Paul II dies.

April 8, 2005: As dean of the College of Cardinals, Ratzinger presides over John Paul’s funeral.

Vatican Obit Pope Benedict XVI
Pope John Paul II, right, shakes hands with then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, during Christmas greetings in the Clementine Hall at the Vatican on December 20, 1985 (Massimo Sambucetti/AP/PA)

April 19, 2005: Elected 265th pope in one of the fastest conclaves in history. Choosing name Benedict XVI, he says he is merely a “simple, humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord”.

April 24, 2005: Installed as pope with Mass.

August 18-21, 2005: First foreign trip, to World Youth Day in Cologne, Germany.

September 24, 2005: Meets with dissident theologian Hans Kung at papal summer residence.

December 25, 2005: First encyclical “God is Love” signed. Released January 25, 2006.

Vatican Obit Pope Benedict XVI
Pope Benedict walks through the gate of the former Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz, with sign above reading in German ‘Work will set you free’, in Poland, on May 28, 2006 (Diether Endlicher/AP/PA)

May 28, 2006: During trip to Poland, visits Auschwitz concentration camp.

September 12, 2006: During visit to Germany, delivers speech at University of Regensburg that enrages Muslims; quoting a Byzantine emperor who characterised some of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad as “evil and inhuman”, particularly “his command to spread by the sword the faith”.

April 16, 2007: First volume of “Jesus of Nazareth” completed on his 80th birthday. Released April 13.

May 27, 2007: Signs letter to China’s Catholics, urging them to unite under his authority. Published June 30.

July 7, 2007: Removes restrictions on celebrating the old Latin Mass in major gesture to traditional Catholics.

April 20, 2008: During visit to United States, prays for victims of September 11, 2001 attacks at ground zero.

Vatican Obit Pope Benedict XVI
Pope Benedict kneels in prayer during his visit to ground zero in New York on April 20, 2008 (Pier Paolo Cito/AP/PA)

July 19, 2008: During visit to Australia for World Youth Day, meets with victims of priestly sex abuse and during a Mass apologises for their suffering.

January 21, 2009: Lifts excommunication of Holocaust-denying Bishop Richard Williamson and three other ultra-traditionalist bishops of Society of St Pius X, igniting outrage. Decree released January 24.

March 10, 2009: Acknowledges Vatican mistakes in Williamson affair, says Vatican must make better use of internet to prevent future controversies. Letter released March 12.

March 17, 2009: En route to Cameroon, tells reporters aboard papal plane that condoms are not the solution to Aids and can make problem worse, prompting widespread criticism.

May 11, 2009: During visit to the Holy Land, lays wreath at Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem, says Holocaust victims “lost their lives but they will never lose their names”.

June 29, 2009: Third encyclical “Charity in Truth” signed. Released July 7, 2009.

July 17, 2009: Breaks right wrist in late-night fall at summer vacation home.

October 20, 2009: Vatican announces pope is making it easier for Anglicans to convert en masse to Catholicism.

March 19, 2010: Rebukes Irish bishops for “grave errors of judgment” in handling clerical sex abuse but makes no mention of Vatican responsibility in letter to Irish faithful. Released March 20.

May 1, 2010: Orders major overhaul of Legion of Christ after Vatican investigation determines founder was a fraud.

Pope Benedict XVI death
Pope Benedict XVI is embraced by the then Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams during a Celebration of Evening Prayer at Westminster Abbey (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

September 16-19, 2010: During first state visit by a pope to Britain, meets with Queen Elizabeth II, Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams and beatifies Anglican convert John Henry Newman.

November 20, 2010: Revises controversial condom-Aids comments in book and says male prostitutes who use condoms may be taking a first step towards a more responsible sexuality.

March 2, 2011: Issues sweeping exoneration of Jews for the death of Christ in “Jesus of Nazareth-Part II”. Book released March 10.

Vatican Obit Benedict XVI Chronology
People in St Peter’s Square during the beatification ceremony of Pope John Paul II lead by Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on May 1, 2011 (Pier Paolo Cito/AP/PA)

May 1, 2011: Beatifies John Paul II before 1.5 million people.

June 28, 2011: Tweets for the first time, announcing launch of Vatican news information portal.

October 6, 2012: Pope’s former butler is convicted on charges he stole the pontiff’s private letters and leaked them to a journalist.

February 11, 2013: Reveals in Latin that he is stepping down on February 28 during a meeting of Vatican cardinals, surprising even his closest collaborators.

February 28, 2013: Departs Vatican City in a helicopter bound for Castel Gandolfo, where he begins his final journey as a “simple pilgrim”.

March 23, 2013: Receives Pope Francis for lunch at Castel Gandolfo; the two men pray side-by-side and Francis insists “We are brothers”.

Pope Benedict XVI death
Pope Benedict XVI announced in 2013 that he was stepping down

April 28, 2014: Joins Francis on altar to canonise St John Paul II and St. John XXIII, the first time a reigning and retired pope celebrate Mass together.

April 11, 2019: In an essay, blames the clergy sex abuse scandal on the sexual revolution of the 1960s and an absence of God.

January, 2020: Contributes to a book reaffirming celibacy for priests at a time when Francis was considering an exception, sparking calls for rules governing future “popes emeritus”.

June 18, 2020: Travels to Germany to visit his ailing brother, the Rev Georg Ratzinger, who dies two weeks later, on July 1.

July 16, 2021: Has his signature relaxation of restrictions on celebration of old Latin Mass reversed by Pope Francis.

January 21, 2022: Is faulted for his handling of four sex abuse cases while bishop of Munich in the 1970s and 1980s by independent report commissioned by German church.

February 8, 2022: Asks forgiveness for any “grievous faults” in handling of Munich priests, but denies personal or specific wrongdoing.

Vatican Obit Benedict XVI Chronology
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is pushed on a wheelchair onto a bus, to be with his ailing brother, in Regensburg, Germany, on June 18, 2020 (Daniel Karmann/DPA via AP/PA)

December 28, 2022: Pope Francis announces Benedict is “very ill”, asks for special prayers and visits him at his home.

December 31, 2022: Benedict dies at 9.34am at his home in the Vatican Gardens at age 95.

