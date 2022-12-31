Charity fundraiser completes 365th marathon of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity fundraiser completes 365th marathon of the year

By Press Association
December 31 2022, 4.36pm
Gary McKee, 52 (PA)
Gary McKee, 52 (PA)

A fundraiser has completed his mission of running a marathon every day of 2022, and has nearly hit his target of raising £1 million for charity.

Gary McKee, 53, from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, raised his arms in victory and was cheered by a crowd of supporters as he completed his 365th marathon of the year on New Year’s Eve.

As of 4pm on Saturday, he had raised more than £890,000 for the charities Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria, just shy of his £1 million fundraising target.

The father-of-three has gone through 22 pairs of trainers and has run 9,563 miles in rain, snow and sunshine to raise money for the charities.

He often ran his 26.2 mile route in the morning before starting a shift as group leader at nuclear site Sellafield.

At the starting line of his 365th marathon in Cleator Moor on Saturday morning, he told BBC One’s Breakfast programme: “The support has been phenomenal and it always is and the West Cumbrians get behind us, but cancer affects everybody so it isn’t just a West Cumbrian thing, it’s a national thing.

“I just hope that people do get behind us and we do raise that million pounds. If we don’t, it won’t be because I haven’t run 365 marathons.

“We’ll celebrate the day, have a good laugh on the route and I’m looking forward to finishing.”

Gary McKee charity runs
Gary McKee with supporters (Carlos Reina/PA)

Director of funding and communications for Hospice At Home West Cumbria, Hayley McKay, said: “It’s difficult to put into words how grateful we are to Gary for taking on this unbelievable challenge.

“The physical and mental strength he has shown is incomprehensible.

“Gary has not only raised money for two fantastic charities, he has sprinkled magic on the local community and brought people together supporting him with the challenge.”

Gary McKee marathon challenge
Gary McKee (Elwyn Evans/PA)

Macmillan Cancer Support executive director of fundraising Claire Rowney added: “Gary’s achievement and selflessness is off the scale.

“Every single day this year, this extraordinary man has put his body through a marathon to raise money for Macmillan and our friends at Hospice At Home West Cumbria.

“I can only imagine the self-discipline and determination required to achieve this and there aren’t enough words to express our heartfelt gratitude for everything that he has done to help Macmillan support people living with cancer at a time when they need us more than ever.”

The runner has also inspired others to join him.

Chris Young, 29 – who ran 90 marathons with Mr McKee, said: “Gary ignited a fire in my belly this year when I began running frequently with him and has given me both physical and mental resilience that I don’t know if I would have ever discovered in myself in a million years.

“I know I don’t just speak for myself on that front as he has inspired not just me or the few, but the entire local community and beyond.

“This challenge has raised a phenomenal amount of money for two fantastic charities, but the impact Gary has provided to the community and people around him is immeasurable.

“There’s going to be a lot of people’s lives a lot better off thanks to Gary’s efforts, myself included.”

England rugby coach Kevin Sinfield joined Mr McKee for a run and described his challenge as “mind-blowing”.

He said: “He’s a brilliant man and it was an honour to be with him in Cumbria to support what he’s doing.

“He supported me in my last challenge and it was really nice to get together and run and chat and laugh with him.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/threesixfive

