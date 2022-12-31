Police name man sought over sexual assault of elderly woman at home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have named a man they are wanting to trace after the sexual assault of an elderly woman at her home in west London.

Officers are searching for James Bex, 35, of no fixed address, in connection with the incident.

The victim, aged in her 70s, was returning home in the area of Ledbury Road, Notting Hill Gate, when she was assaulted between 9-10pm on December 23.

James Bex, 35, who police wish to trace after a serious sexual assault on an elderly woman (Met Police)

Detective Inspector Samir Daoud, of the Central West Command Unit, said: “We are providing continued support to the victim following this incident.

“We have identified James Bex as someone we urgently need to speak to.

“He should not be approached by members of the public; anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately.”

Anyone with information as to Bex’s whereabouts should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 6846/23 Dec.

Immediate sightings should be reported to 999.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.