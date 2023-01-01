Couple tie the knot – then groom heads to Africa for fundraising challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Couple tie the knot – then groom heads to Africa for fundraising challenge

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 2.46am Updated: January 1 2023, 9.10am
Dai Jones with his family (Family handout/PA)
Dai Jones with his family (Family handout/PA)

A groom spent what should have been his honeymoon 2,000 miles away from his wife because of a very different matter of the heart.

Dai Jones, 40, from Port Talbot, underwent life-saving emergency surgery at Morriston Hospital’s cardiac centre in 2020.

After he returned home, his long-term fiancee Rachel told him he should celebrate his recovery by fulfilling one of his dreams.

Dai Jones, 40, at the summit of Mount Toubkal in Morocco (Dai Jones/PA)
Dai Jones, 40, at the summit of Mount Toubkal in Morocco (Dai Jones/PA)

Mr Jones booked a trip to climb North Africa’s highest mountain and raise money for the cardiac centre too.

Then they decided to tie the knot but the date they settled on was just two days before he was due to depart for Africa to climb Mount Toubkal in Morocco.

Although Mr Jones wanted to rearrange the trip, his wife insisted otherwise. And so, with her blessing, he flew off to complete the challenge 48 hours after the couple’s wedding ceremony.

The swimming pool engineer has always kept physically fit but his life changed dramatically when he went for a run during the first lockdown.

“I’d only gone about a quarter of a mile up the road and I couldn’t breathe properly,” said Mr Jones, father to daughters Poppy, 13, Evie, 11, and four-year-old Erin.

“I came home and told Rachel there was something not right. She told me to go to the doctor. He gave me a test and said I had a very loud murmur. He wanted it checked out.

“Between then and him getting me an appointment, I woke up one morning and I couldn’t get back to sleep. There was no pain but something just didn’t feel right.”

Mr Jones, who underwent heart surgery at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea, hands over a cheque for £1,100 he raised climbing North Africa's tallest mountain (Swansea Bay University Health Board/PA)
Mr Jones, who underwent heart surgery at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea, hands over a cheque for £1,100 he raised climbing North Africa’s tallest mountain (Swansea Bay University Health Board/PA)

Tests at Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend, showed an aortic aneurism, which can be life-threatening.

After spending three days in the Bridgend hospital in September 2020, Mr Jones was transferred to Morriston’s cardiac centre, ready for planned surgery to be carried out a few days later.

However, on his arrival an ECG showed a pending rupture aneurysm with fluid around the heart, which needed an emergency operation.

“Because we were in lockdown I wasn’t allowed any visitors,” he said.

“When I first asked if Rachel could come and see me, I was told nobody was allowed unless it was to say goodbye.

“When they told me that and I asked if I should ring her, they told me they had already rung her and she was on her way in.

“That put everything into perspective. I hadn’t seen my daughters for a few days. I had that feeling of, am I ever going to see them again?”

Surgeons removed the aneurism and replaced a defective valve.

After getting married, Mr Jones travelled to Morocco and spent two days climbing the 4,167 metre high Mount Toubkal.

“We walked from there up to base camp. That was about seven and a half miles. We had tea in base camp and then we slept there,” he said.

“We left then early in the morning and went up the mountain. It took us about four hours to get to the top.

“It was harder than I thought it would be. It wasn’t a straight walk. There was a lot of climbing, bouldering, scrambling. It was pitch black as well because we left at 3am to get up there in time for sunrise.

“We then spent the whole day walking down. At the end I was delighted with myself because I did it. But when it came to around 7.30pm that night and we were all sitting, having food and talking, I said I had to go. I’m knackered.”

Mr Jones funded the entire cost of the trip from his own pocket, but asked for donations for the the Morriston Hospital and raised £1,100.

Not long after returning to Port Talbot, Mr Jones was off on his honeymoon with his wife to Naples.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people and dog understood to have died in Perth…
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented