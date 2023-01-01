In Pictures: Stormy seas to heatwave havens – a year on the British coastline By Press Association January 1 2023, 8.30am The aurora borealis, better known as the northern lights, over St Mary’s Island, North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Britain’s coastline is a wild and wonderful place, offering stunning views, beautiful beaches and a front-row seat to see mother nature at her best. Here, we take a look at some of the best photographs taken around the coast in 2022. A beautiful sunrise along the Northumberland coast provided the perfect backdrop for some fun on the beach for this dog owner and her pet (Owen Humphreys/PA) It was a freezing cold morning, but the orange sky and perfect waves were enough to tempt this surfer into the water at Tynemouth Longsands beach (Owen Humphreys/PA) A paddle boarder makes his way through the sea mist off the coast of Avon Beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA) The coast can be the best place to see all kinds of weather, with storm clouds here over Blyth in Northumberland making way for a rainbow to match the colourful beach huts (Owen Humphreys/PA) The immense power of the sea was clear to all as huge waves hit the sea wall at Porthcawl, south Wales, during a storm (Jacob King/PA) But such conditions are perfect for some – with this wind surfer making the most of the weather in Bracklesham Bay, West Sussex (PA) In stark contrast, Britain's beaches – including here in Bournemouth – provided a cool haven for many over the summer, as a heatwave saw temperatures in some places top 40C (Steve Parsons/PA) Brighton beach was packed as people attempted to keep cool (Gareth Fuller/PA) It was easier to find a quiet spot on beaches along the Northumberland coast, but for several weeks over summer 2022, the heat was relentless (Owen Humphreys/PA) Luss on Loch Lomond proved to be the perfect spot to cool off for these thrill-seekers (Andrew Milligan/PA) These dancers used the sea in a performance on Portobello Beach near Edinburgh to promote their Edinburgh Festival show (Jane Barlow/PA) While the sun attracts the crowds to the beaches during the day, as it sets the coastline comes alive with colour (Jane Barlow/PA) The moon also provides a stunning backdrop as it casts a unique light on the sea, including here over Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) The moon looks closer than ever as it sets off the coast behind Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) Beautiful light over St Mary's Lighthouse near Whitley Bay as night descends (Owen Humphreys/PA) 