Dan Evans’ win steers Great Britain into quarter-finals of United Cup

Dan Evans shrugged off a desperate second set to sink Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas and steer Great Britain into the quarter-finals of the United Cup in Sydney.

Evans’ 6-3 1-6 6-3 success gave his side an unassailable 3-1 lead in their Group D clash following Saturday’s wins for Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan in the inaugural mixed team event.

Evans broke his opponent in his first service game of the deciding set and rallied again after the Spaniard hit back to level the set at 2-2.

Electrifying from Evans ⚡ Wait for the replay 👀#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/PucFWMYIfF — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 1, 2023

Ramos-Vinolas saved a match point on his serve at 5-3 but Evans was undaunted and served out the next game to book Britain’s last-eight berth.

Earlier, Harriet Dart had missed the chance to seal Britain’s victory when she was defeated 6-7 (6) 7-6 (5) 6-1 by world number 13 Paula Badosa.

“It is great to qualify Great Britain for the City Finals,” said Evans, according to the tournament website.

“It has been amazing to be part of the event up to this point, watching so much great tennis.

City finals MOOD 🇬🇧 Great Britain finish on top of Group D after Daniel Evans battles past Team Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3 1-6 6-3 They'll face the winner of Group C in the City Final on Wednesday 👀#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/hFro0cr8Fq — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 1, 2023

“Watching the ladies compete so hard, they’ve done so well for our team and got us some big points. Badosa and Dart played an amazing match before me. It is one of the best matches I have watched Harriet play.”

Dart later returned to the court in the mixed doubles and, alongside Jonny O’Mara, capped a resounding 4-1 success for the British team thanks to a 3-6 6-2 10-5 comeback victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and David Vega Hernandez in the final match of the tie.

Britain will face the winners of Group C – one of Czech Republic, USA or Germany – in the next round on Wednesday.