In Pictures: Hundreds brave icy waters for New Year’s Day dip

While some Britons started 2023 nursing a hangover or catching up on sleep after a late night, some were up with the lark and braved the icy waters for a New Year’s Day dip.

A swim, a quick dip or even just a paddle has become tradition for many on January 1.

Fancy dress was key for those taking part in the Scarborough Lions New Year’s Day Dip in North Yorkshire (Danny Yorkshire/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Dozens had a dip in the sea further up the coast at Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

There were similar scenes at Barry Island in South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

North of the border, the Loony Dook took place against the backdrop of the Forth Bridge (Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Mablethorpe Big Dip in Lincolnshire saw the brave souls taking part raise money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal (Joe Giddens/PA)

Steve Atherton was particularly brave with his choice of outfit (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Serpentine lake was the venue for New Year’s Day dippers in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

(Victoria Jones/PA)