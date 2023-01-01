Aide recounts Benedict’s last words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aide recounts Benedict’s last words

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 6.30pm
A person takes a picture of a portrait of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter's Cathedral in Regensburg, Germany (Armin Weigl/dpa via AP)
A person takes a picture of a portrait of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter’s Cathedral in Regensburg, Germany (Armin Weigl/dpa via AP)

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words were “Lord, I love you,” his long-time secretary said, quoting a nurse who helped care for the 95-year-old former pontiff in his final hours.

Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a German prelate who lived in the Vatican monastery where Benedict took up residence after his 2013 retirement, said the nurse recounted hearing Benedict utter those words at about 3am on Saturday.

The retired pope died later that morning.

“Benedict XVI, with a faint voice but in a very distinct way, said in Italian, ‘Lord, I love you,’” Archbishop Gaenswein told the Vatican’s official media, adding that it happened when the aides tending to Benedict were changing shifts.

Nuns read the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano bearing the news of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as they wait for Pope Francis to appear at his window overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican for the traditional noon blessing
Nuns read the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano bearing the news of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as they wait for Pope Francis to appear at his window overlooking St Peter’s Square at the Vatican for the traditional noon blessing (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

“I wasn’t there in that moment, but the nurse a little later recounted it,” the archbishop said.

“They were his last comprehensible words, because afterwards, he wasn’t able to express himself any more.”

Archbishop Gaenswein did not identify the male nurse who shared the information.

Earlier, the Vatican said that Pope Francis went to pay his respects immediately after Archbishop Gaenswein called to inform him of Benedict’s death shortly after 9.30am on Saturday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis stayed in Benedict’s monastery for quite some time before returning to his residence in a hotel located across the Vatican Gardens.

During New Year’s Day remarks on Sunday, Francis prayed for his predecessor’s passage to heaven and expressed thanks for Benedict’s lifetime of service to the church.

Francis departed briefly from reading his homily during a morning Mass at St Peter’s Basilica to pray aloud for Benedict.

“Today we entrust to our Blessed Mother our beloved Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, so that she may accompany him in his passage from this world to God,” he said.

Pope Francis attends a Mass for the solemnity of St Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican
Pope Francis attends a Mass for the solemnity of St Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The basilica is set to host Benedict’s coffin for three days of viewing that start on Monday.

Rome Prefect Bruno Frattasi, an Interior Ministry official, told Italian state TV that “no fewer than 25,000, 30,000” mourners were expected to file past the coffin on Monday.

On Sunday, Benedict’s body lay on a burgundy-coloured bier in the chapel of the monastery where he had lived during his nearly decade-long retirement. He was dressed in a mitre, the headgear of a bishop, and a red cloak-like vestment.

A rosary was placed in his hand. Behind him, visible in photos released by the Vatican, were the chapel’s altar and a decorated Christmas tree.

Francis remembered Benedict again later on Sunday while addressing thousands of people in St Peter’s Square.

He told the crowd that “in these hours, we invoke her intercession, in particular for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who, yesterday morning, left this world”.

“Let us unite all together, with one heart and one soul, in giving thanks to God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the church,” Francis said, speaking from a window of the Apostolic Palace to pilgrims and tourists below.

The square will be the setting for Benedict’s funeral led by Francis on Thursday morning.

A view of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican and Rome's skyline
A view of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican and Rome’s skyline (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The service will be a simple one, the Vatican has said, in keeping with the wishes of Benedict.

Before he was elected pope in 2005, Benedict was a German cardinal who served as the Church’s guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy.

In recent years, Francis hailed Benedict’s stunning decision to become the first pope to resign in 600 years and has made clear he would consider such a step as an option for himself.

Hindered by knee pain, Francis, 86, on Sunday arrived in the basilica in a wheelchair and took his place in a chair for the Mass, which was being celebrated by the Vatican’s secretary of state.

Francis, who has repeatedly decried the war in Ukraine and its devastation, recalled those who are victims of war, passing the year-end holidays in darkness, cold and fear.

“At the beginning of this year, we need hope, just as the Earth needs rain,” Francis said in his homily.

While addressing the faithful in St Peter’s Square, the pope cited the “intolerable” war in Ukraine, which began more than 10 months ago, and conflicts elsewhere in the world.

Yet, Francis said, “let us not lose hope” that peace will prevail.

