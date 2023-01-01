World Cup success will not change ‘humble’ Alexis Mac Allister – Lewis Dunk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World Cup success will not change ‘humble’ Alexis Mac Allister – Lewis Dunk

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 10.32pm
Alexis Mac Allister will return to Brighton as a world champion (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alexis Mac Allister will return to Brighton as a world champion (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk insists “humble” Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister will not be changed by World Cup glory alongside Lionel Messi.

Albion midfielder Mac Allister starred for his country in Qatar as they were crowned champions following victory over France in the final.

The creative 24-year-old is nearing a return to Premier League action for Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, having been granted leave to celebrate the success in his homeland.

Lewis Dunk, left, is looking forward to welcoming back World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister
Lewis Dunk, left, is looking forward to welcoming back World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Defender Dunk is looking forward to welcoming back his team-mate, who is expected in Sussex this week, and does not believe his attitude will have been altered by winning football’s ultimate prize.

“We’ve spoken to him and congratulated him – what an achievement,” Dunk said of Mac Allister.

“He’s a humble guy, a great guy to have in the squad and what a player. He showed his worth in the World Cup and we’re all buzzing for him.

“We can’t wait to have him back in the squad and to be ready to play for us again because he brings a lot to us.

“I don’t think it will change anything. He’s a down-to-earth kid, he’s a hard worker.

“He’s won the World Cup and we’re all delighted for him, he’s delighted, so I don’t think it will change anything when he comes back here.

“I think he will be ready to go again, keep learning off this manager and keep improving as an individual and as a team.”

Mac Allister was an unused substitute for Argentina’s shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia in the Middle East but started the following six matches, scoring once.

Alexis Mac Allister scored against Poland in Qatar
Alexis Mac Allister scored against Poland in Qatar (Adam Davy/PA)

He played 116 minutes in the thrilling 3-3 final draw with France, which ended with talismanic captain Messi lifting the trophy following a penalty shoot-out victory.

“We’re going to get all the stories off him when he gets back,” added Dunk.

“We’ve just spoken in the group chat and are all buzzing for him. I just want to hear about the celebrations!”

In Mac Allister’s absence, Brighton beat Southampton 3-1 on Boxing Day but lost 4-2 to Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

Ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Everton, Dunk reflected on a memorable 2022 for the Sussex club, which included a first top-half Premier League finish, and believes the future is bright.

“I think it has been a really good year for the club,” said the 31-year-old centre-back.

“We had our best-ever finish last season (ninth place) and then started this season really well. It shows what the club is doing and that we’re building something good here.

“I am glad to be a part of this club and hopefully we can have even more success next year.”

