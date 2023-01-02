Two men remanded in custody charged with Birmingham nightclub murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two men remanded in custody charged with Birmingham nightclub murder

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 1.38pm Updated: January 2 2023, 2.32pm
Remy Gordon (left) and Kami Carpenter were remanded in custody (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Remy Gordon (left) and Kami Carpenter were remanded in custody (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Two suspects charged with the Boxing Day murder of footballer Cody Fisher have been remanded in custody at their first court hearing.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, were charged on Saturday with killing Mr Fisher, who was stabbed on the dancefloor at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham.

The defendants, both from Birmingham, spoke only to confirm their personal details and enter not guilty pleas to a linked charge of affray during a four-minute hearing at the city’s Crown Court on Monday.

Cody Fisher stabbing court case
Cody Fisher, who was stabbed on Boxing Day. (Chris Jepson/Bromsgrove Sporting)

The case, heard by two magistrates, was one of several magistrates’ court cases switched to the nearby Crown Court because the lower court was closed.

Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, were not asked to enter any plea to the murder charge.

Gordon appeared in the dock wearing a blue padded coat, while Carpenter was dressed in a dark suit and a white shirt with no tie.

Both defendants were ordered to re-appear before a Crown Court judge on Wednesday. A further hearing was set for January 30.

Mr Fisher, who played for Stratford Town FC, was approached by a group of people and stabbed at about 11.45pm while on a night out with friends.

The nightclub had its licence suspended for 28 days on Friday after accusations by police that there had been “serious management failings” at the venue on the night of the incident.

Cody Fisher stabbing court case
Police outside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham. (Phil Barnett/PA)

Officers recovered a knife from the scene, and a post-mortem examination confirmed that Mr Fisher, 23, died of a stab wound.

His girlfriend Jess Chatwin paid tribute to him with a message on Twitter the day after he died.

She wrote: “You didn’t deserve any of this. I’m so sorry this has happened to you my baby please come home. I love you forever Cody Fisher.”

A statement published by the police and attributed to Mr Fisher’s family said: “They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend. My family and I are asking for privacy and respectfulness at this heart-breaking time.”

Non-league club Bromsgrove Sporting also honoured the memory of its former player.

In a tweet, the club said: “All of us at Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cody Fisher.

“Cody was a friend to many at the club and we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Birmingham City and Hull City players observed a minute’s silence for Mr Fisher ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash at St Andrew’s on Friday.

