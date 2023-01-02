No one is going stop me, says Michael van Gerwen after cruising into final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No one is going stop me, says Michael van Gerwen after cruising into final

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 11.24pm
Michael van Gerwen cruised into the final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michael van Gerwen cruised into the final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Michael van Gerwen has warned Michael Smith that “no one is going to stop me” in his pursuit for a fourth World Championship title.

The Dutchman booked a place in Tuesday’s final against Smith after demolishing Dimitri van den Bergh 6-0 in his semi-final at Alexandra Palace.

Smith, who saw off Gabriel Clemens 6-2 in his last-four tie, had vowed to take “revenge” for his 2019 defeat to Van Gerwen, but that could be a big ask given his opponent’s current form.

Van Gerwen has averaged over 100 in every round, culminating in 108.28 against the Belgian, and will be a heavy favourite to add to the titles he won in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

There was some drama in his semi-final when Van den Bergh accused his opponent of encroaching on the oche while he was throwing, but the Dutchman showed there was only room for him on the stage with an imperious display.

“He is not going to stop me, no one is going to stop me,” Van Gerwen said of Smith’s vow of revenge. “I feel too good for that, I feel comfortable and I am playing some good darts.

“It feels phenomenal, to play the game I played tonight it feels phenomenal. I gave it everything and I am playing out of my skin at the moment. It costs so much energy but I’m able to do it, that’s the most important thing. It feels phenomenal.”

On his clash with Van den Bergh, he added on Sky Sports: “I don’t really know what his problem was, you have to concentrate to watch your own game and that’s what I did.

“He probably said I was stamping but he was losing the game so he had to say something.”

A thrilling final is in prospect as Smith was also in fine form in his victory over the history-making Clemens, who was the first German to reach the last four of the World Championship.

‘Bully Boy’ is back in the showpiece match after last year’s heartache against Peter Wright, where he let a significant lead slip, but it is his first final appearance against Van Gerwen in 2019 that is fresh in his mind.

“I just want to compete, and hopefully play Michael and get revenge for 2019,” Smith said in his press conference before Van Gerwen had won.

“The only thing I am thinking about is lifting that trophy. I know I want revenge but I see it as another opportunity, I know Michael has been on form.

“I just want to do me and be me and hopefully you see tomorrow what Michael Smith is all about.

“It means everything, from my heartache last year when I was 5-4 up against Peter and lost 7-5 to where I have battled through for 11 months just to get back to the stage again and get another chance.

“It has been special. I have never given up, I have always fought hard.”

Smith is hoping a few episodes of Catchphrase will help him prepare for his third attempt at becoming a world champion.

His performances in his two previous finals could have been described as ‘it’s good but it’s not right’ but he hopes watching the classic ITV gameshow on Tuesday morning can help him over the line.

“I’ll wake up tomorrow and just do what I’ve been doing, lay in bed and watch a few Catchphrases,” Smith added on Sky Sports. “It has been good. It’s been on about 9 o’clock every morning, it’s the only thing that’s been on at that time.”

