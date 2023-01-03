Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field By Press Association January 3 2023, 3.32am Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field (Jeff Dean/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in a critical condition in hospital after collapsing on field during his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the game had been postponed following the incident, which occurred during the first half. In a statement, the NFL said: “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. “He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/Q5xPxUZpxH— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2023 “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. “The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.” Hamlin’s teammates gathered in prayer on the field after witnessing the incident. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 19 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Angus hotel with spectacular views on sale for £750,000 Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of… COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for… Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform Pig farming ‘situation is improving’ Cost of kennelling seized dogs involved in court cases revealed Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 4 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 5 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 6 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 7 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 8 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 9 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 10 'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision