Man, 54, charged with murder of missing Lewisham woman By Press Association January 3 2023, 6.56am Man, 54, charged with murder of missing Lewisham woman (Family handout/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman from south-east London, police said. Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday December 10, having last been seen five days earlier on Monday December 5 as she left her home in Evelyn Street in Deptford, Lewisham. Metropolitan Police said 54-year-old Mark Moodie of Nightingale Place has been charged with her murder. He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Police said Ms Gitau’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 19 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of… COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for… Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform Pig farming ‘situation is improving’ Cost of kennelling seized dogs involved in court cases revealed Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 4 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 5 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 6 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 7 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 8 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 9 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 10 'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision