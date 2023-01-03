Emma Raducanu begins season with win over Linda Fruhvirtova in Auckland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu begins season with win over Linda Fruhvirtova in Auckland

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 7.10am Updated: January 3 2023, 10.22am
Emma Raducanu started her season with a win (Adam Davy/PA)
Emma Raducanu started her season with a win (Adam Davy/PA)

Emma Raducanu won her first match of 2023 on the WTA Tour with a victory over Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Raducanu dropped her first set to the 17-year-old from the Czech Republic, but bounced back to win the second and third despite a lengthy suspension due to rain.

The 78th ranked Brit finished on top 4-6 6-4 6-2 against the relatively evenly matched Fruhvirtova, who is only one rank behind.

Raducanu will face 24-year-old Viktoria Kuzmova from the Slovak Republic in the round of 16.

The British number one is hoping for an injury-free year having struggled for form and fitness on the WTA tour since becoming the first qualifier to win a grand slam title when winning the US Open in 2021.

Raducanu, who was made an MBE last month, has two other targets for 2023, telling wtatennis.com: “For a results goal I’d say it’s to win a title, and three I’d say is to be playing fearless tennis.

“Just not thinking about consequences. Just going for it. That’s my goal for this year.”

Raducanu’s season was cut short in October due to a wrist injury, but she embarked on an intense two-month fitness regime without touching a tennis racket soon after.

She has been working with Andy Murray’s former conditioning coach Jez Green and hopes she will be better equipped all-round to deal with the rigours of the senior tour.

She said: “I think right now because I’m still trying to find my timing and groove and my tennis, it’s a bit early to tell.

“But once I settle into that I think the physical side will definitely have made a difference because there’s no way it can’t have.

“But I’m also not ignorant in thinking two months is going to solve my entire physical condition, it’s going to take more time, over a year or two to redevelop.”

