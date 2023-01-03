Pilgrims keep streaming to Vatican to honour Pope Benedict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pilgrims keep streaming to Vatican to honour Pope Benedict

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 10.00am
Nuns queue before dawn to view the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as it lies in state in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Vatican announced that Pope Benedict died on Dec. 31, 2022, at 95, and that his funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Nuns queue before dawn to view the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as it lies in state in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Vatican announced that Pope Benedict died on Dec. 31, 2022, at 95, and that his funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Queues of people are snaking around St Peter’s Square in the Vatican for a second day as they wait to view the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

He died on Saturday at the age of 95 after 10 years of retirement from the papacy and increasingly frail health.

His body is lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica, where thousands of faithful and curious are arriving for the viewing.

Vatican Obit Benedict XVI
The body of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St Peter’s Basilica (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

On Monday, the first day the general public could view the body, around 65,000 people paid their respects — about double what Italian security had predicted. A third day of viewing is set for Wednesday.

On Thursday, Pope Francis will lead the funeral Mass in St Peter’s Square for his predecessor, the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.

The basilica’s doors opened before dawn on Tuesday and among those paying respects was six-year-old Miriam Groppelli, who is an altar server in her parish in Milan.

She and her father Giuseppe, 40, travelled by train in the early hours to offer their homage, along with Miriam’s grandparents and older brother and sisters.

Vatican Obit Benedict XVI
Nuns pray in front of the body (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

“I told her his story and she was really excited to come to Rome to say goodbye,” Mr Groppelli said. “Benedict has been very important for the Church, his speeches were so clear and beautiful, he leaves a great legacy of knowledge.

“We came here to express our gratitude to him but also to God who send him to us.”

He offered his take on the arrangement that saw Benedict’s retirement in the Vatican City monastery where he died on Saturday, and Francis, who was elected in 2013 by fellow cardinals to succeed him.

“I believe there’s no real war or competition within the church and between popes. The church lives and grows every day, also thanks to their words,” he said.

Vatican Obit Benedict XVI
Benedict died on Saturday at the age of 95 (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Benedict, who as German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger had served for decades at the Vatican as the church’s guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy, was known for his theological knowledge as well as for eloquent speeches, which — unlike like many of his predecessors — he wrote himself.

Francis will eulogise his predecessor at the funeral, which the Vatican has said will be marked by the simplicity that Benedict requested.

Since Benedict was no longer head of Vatican City State, only two countries — Italy and his native Germany — will send official delegations to the funeral, unlike for previous popes who died when they were reigning.

Political leaders and royalty, especially of predominantly Catholic countries, will attend in a private role.

