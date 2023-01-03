In Pictures: Don’t forget to count us… animals help staff carry out stocktake By Press Association January 3 2023, 12.24pm Updated: January 3 2023, 1.24pm Squirrel monkeys are counted during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Animals of all shapes and sizes were counted as ZSL London Zoo carried out its annual stocktake. Sumatran tigers take an interest in the figures during the annual stocktake (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) A Majorcan midwife toad (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) Meerkats made sure their names were on the list (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) Penguins in and out of the water were counted as part of the exercise. Humboldt penguins are counted at the zoo (Kirsty O'Connor/PA) Inquisitive penguins try to find out what is going on (Kirsty O'Connor/PA) All present and correct… Mjukuu the western lowland gorilla is ticked off the list (Kirsty O'Connor/PA) Meanwhile, staff at the Sea Life London Aquarium have been undertaking a stocktake of their own. The annual 'count and clean' at the aquarium in London (James Manning/PA) The creature 'count and clean' allows staff to check the overall health of its marine stock (James Manning/PA) The penguins wanted to see what was going on (James Manning/PA) Aquarists during the annual 'count and clean' at the London attraction (James Manning/PA) Experts have been counting all the fish at the aquarium (James Manning/PA) Penguins swimming at the aquarium (James Manning/PA) 