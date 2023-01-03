Murder investigation launched after death of man at care centre By Press Association January 3 2023, 12.58pm A 60-year-old man who was a resident at a care centre in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, died shortly before midnight on Monday. (Jonathan Brady/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man who was assaulted at a care centre for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues. The 60-year-old died after being attacked shortly before midnight on Monday at the facility where he was a resident in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, west London. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been told. A witness said they had seen police vehicles and ambulances with flashing lights in the street outside the care home, Imperial Lodge. The witness, who did not want to be named, said: “I saw lots of police cars and ambulances, the lights were flashing but there weren’t sirens.” A 44-year-old man, who was also a resident at the centre, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Metropolitan Police said. Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference CAD6884/2Jan, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into… 2 Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs 3 Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee 4 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn 5 EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as… 6 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 7 Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer 8 ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 8 9 Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs 10 Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city More from The Courier Dundee City Council members clash over referendum drive before first meeting of new year Brechin schoolgirl Rachel Talbot leads campaign for better online protection of children EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end… Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing… All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault £400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of… Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity' Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university Editor's Picks Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into crowd Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and ‘man of integrity’ Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose ‘serious risk’ of fatalities All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus Most Commented 1 'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 2 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 3 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 4 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 5 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 6 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 7 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 8 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 9 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 10 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show