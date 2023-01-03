Trial to see if precision proton beam therapy can benefit breast cancer patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trial to see if precision proton beam therapy can benefit breast cancer patients

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 2.20pm Updated: January 3 2023, 2.52pm
New breast cancer trial launched (PA)
New breast cancer trial launched (PA)

UK scientists have launched a proton beam therapy trial to assess whether the precision treatment can help breast cancer patients.

Researchers want to examine whether certain patients would benefit from the treatment over traditional radiotherapy.

A small number of breast cancer patients are at greater risk of long-term heart problems after having traditional radiotherapy.

It is hoped that offering these patients proton beam therapy – which can target radiotherapy beams more precisely – will deliver enough radiotherapy to breast tissue while minimising “off-target” radiation to the heart.

Every year some 30,000 breast cancer patients in the UK are offered radiotherapy following surgery.

Standard radiotherapy uses high energy x-rays to destroy cancer cells and reduce the chance of the disease returning.

The treatment is effective for the vast majority of patients but for less than 1% of people treated, traditional radiotherapy can lead to heart problems later in life.

This is usually because the breast tissue and the lymph nodes which require radiotherapy treatment are located close to the heart, or because the patient already has an underlying increased risk of heart problems.

As a result, scientists want to assess whether these patients will benefit from Proton beam therapy using charged particles instead of x-rays to target tumours more precisely.

It is hoped that using this treatment will minimise the amount of radiation delivered to the heart during traditional treatment, while still targeting the cancerous cells.

Almost 200 patients will take part in the trial, which is being led by researchers at the University of Cambridge, The Institute of Cancer Research, London and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

Those who are offered proton beam therapy will be treated at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, or University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, with those travelling far from home offered accommodation.

The trial will measure radiation dose delivered to the heart as an early predictor of possible heart problems, avoiding the need for years of follow-up.

“Although only a very small group of people are affected by a higher risk of heart problems later in life, it can still be a serious issue,” said trial chief investigator Professor Charlotte Coles, from the University of Cambridge.

“Most patients treated with radiotherapy have decades of healthy life ahead of them and we need to do everything we can to avoid possible future heart problems related to treatment.

“Standard breast radiotherapy is really effective for most people with very few side effects, but there is a small group of patients for whom proton beam therapy may be a better option.”

Professor Judith Bliss, from The Institute of Cancer Research, London, added: “We’re delighted to launch the PARABLE trial to put proton beam therapy to the test and determine whether it has benefits over standard radiotherapy in a group of people who may need more targeted treatment.

“The PARABLE trial will measure average dose of radiotherapy delivered to the heart to predict long-term heart damage. Using this early predictor will allow us to uncover the potential benefits of using proton beam therapy for long term heart health in years rather than decades.”

Dr Anna Kirby, consultant clinical oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, added: “We hope that the PARABLE trial will help us to further personalise radiotherapy treatments and ensure that people can access the radiotherapy approach that is best for them, regardless of where they live.”

Dr Kotryna Temcinaite, senior research communications manager at Breast Cancer Now, added: “If the PARABLE trial shows that proton beam therapy works better than standard radiotherapy for these people, it could pave the way for this treatment being made available through the NHS for those who need it.”

The PARABLE trial has been funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research and the Medical Research Council.

