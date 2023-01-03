Fans give millions to injured NFL player Damar Hamlin’s toy drive for children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Fans give millions to injured NFL player Damar Hamlin’s toy drive for children

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 5.48pm Updated: January 3 2023, 9.28pm
Pittsburgh NCAA college football defensive back Damar Hamlin poses for a photo with Bryce Williams, three, of McKees Rocks, Pennsylania, after the youngster picked out a toy during Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation community toy drive at Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Centre, on December 22 2020 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Pittsburgh NCAA college football defensive back Damar Hamlin poses for a photo with Bryce Williams, three, of McKees Rocks, Pennsylania, after the youngster picked out a toy during Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation community toy drive at Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Centre, on December 22 2020 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Donations have poured in for a fundraiser set up by Damar Hamlin, who was critically injured during an NFL game.

Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise 2,500 dollars (£2,000) online to buy toys for needy children.

It took about two years.

Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarting on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans gather outside University of Cincinnati Medical Centre in Cincinnati, where Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin was taken after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals
Fans gather outside University of Cincinnati Medical Centre, where Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin was taken after collapsing on the field during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals (Jeff Dean/AP)

He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page.

The result: roughly 4.4 million dollars (£3.67 million) donated in the first 17 hours after his injury. And the number is climbing.

A fundraiser that as of last month had raised 2,921 dollars (£2,440) was up to 4,427,080 dollars (£3,695,340) by 2pm Eastern Time on Tuesday – with about 157,000 people going online in that span to donate, on average, about 28 dollars (£23.40).

Some of the donations were smaller. Some were more than 5,000 dollars (£4,177). Some were even from New England Patriots players, who are scheduled to play at Buffalo on Sunday for the regular season finale.

On average, about 2.5 donations were being made every second in that initial 17-hour span.

And many came with messages of hope for a 24-year-old player in his second season, sedated in a Cincinnati hospital, listed in a critical condition and with some teammates unwilling to return to Buffalo just so they could remain close to him.

“There are moments in life that stop the world,” wrote Michael Lynch, who donated on Tuesday morning.

“We all pray for two things. Your speedy recovery and that your impact to the world is enhanced by your go fund me.”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs near Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs near Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati (Joshua A Bickel/AP)

The messages poured in from different fan bases, many of the donors letting the world know that they support other teams.

One came with a hashtag that read: “We are all Bills fans.”

Hamlin started the GoFundMe in December 2020.

He was just wrapping up his college career and getting ready for the NFL draft process, and wanted to have a toy drive at Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Centre in his home town of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, a place with about 6,000 residents along the south bank of the Ohio River.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote when setting up the drive.

“I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive. This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”

Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati
Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati (Joshua A Bickel/AP)

He pulled the first event off with about 10 days of planning. Gifts poured in, some of it clothing donated by Pitt, where he had just finished playing.

Hamlin’s upbringing was far from easy: he lost three friends to gun violence while growing up and saw his father incarcerated for about three-and-a-half years for selling drugs.

But as soon as he was able, Hamlin wanted to help others.

So, he started the toy drive. And on Monday, the world finally noticed.

Many of the donations came from Bills fans, affectionately known as Bills Mafia, and this is far from the first time they have gone online to show support.

In recent years, Bills fans have shown support for Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s foundation after he left a game – also in Cincinnati – with a concussion; for Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson’s charity after the Ravens lost a playoff game to Buffalo; and many made donations of 16.88 dollars (£14.10) to the P.U.N.T. Paediatric Cancer Collaborative in western New York following the death this summer of FIU player Luke Knox.

Luke Knox’s brother, Dawson Knox, is a tight end for the Bills. The 16.88 dollars was a nod to their jersey numbers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

SNP councillor for Dundee North East, Willie Sawers.
Dundee City Council members clash over referendum drive before first meeting of new year
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Online safety bill Picture shows; Rachel Talbot. Unknown. Supplied by NSPCC Date; Unknown
Brechin schoolgirl Rachel Talbot leads campaign for better online protection of children
Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton at Glasgow High Court.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university

Editor's Picks

Most Commented