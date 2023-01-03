Thousands line streets to bid final farewell to Brazil great Pele

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands line streets to bid final farewell to Brazil great Pele

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 6.00pm Updated: January 3 2023, 11.02pm
Pele's coffin draped in Brazil and Santos flags for his funeral procession
Pele's coffin draped in Brazil and Santos flags for his funeral procession

Football’s first world superstar Pele was laid to rest on Tuesday after thousands turned out to pay their final respects.

Brazil’s three-times World Cup winner, who died on December 29 at the age of 82, was interred on the ninth floor of the vertical Memorial Necropole Ecumenica – reportedly at his own request so he could look over the nearby Urbano Caldeira stadium, the home of former club Santos – amid an outpouring of affection.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who was known throughout his career as Pele, had lain in state for 24 hours in an open coffin draped with both Brazil and Santos flags on the pitch at the stadium in the city’s Vila Belmiro neighbourhood to allow fans and dignitaries to file past.

Pele's coffin was driven through the streets of Santos as thousands gathered to pay their respects
Pele's coffin was driven through the streets of Santos as thousands gathered to pay their respects

The country’s newly-installed president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among them on a day when a country deeply divided by politics united to celebrate the life of perhaps its most famous son.

Lula said on his official Twitter account: “Pele’s death is an irreparable loss for Brazil.

“I was in Vila Belmiro today to say goodbye to our football king, as President of the Republic, but also as a citizen who admired the art he produced on the pitch. Rest in peace.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also took to social media, in his case to defend himself against criticism for apparently posing for “selfies” as Pele lay in state nearby on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Infantino said family members and former team-mates of Pele had asked him for a photograph and he was happy to oblige.

He added: “I have so much respect and admiration for Pele and for that ceremony yesterday that I would never do anything that would be disrespectful in any way whatsoever.

“I hope that those who published or said things without knowing and without seeking information could have the decency and courage to admit they were wrong and correct what they said.”

Infantino, who has urged each of FIFA’s 211 member associations to name a venue after the former Brazil striker, revealed that the pitch at the governing body’s headquarters in Switzerland would now be known as ‘Estadio Pele – FIFA Zurich’.

For most who turned out, it was not a day for politics, sporting or otherwise, but rather one on which to mark the remarkable life of a man whose talent and goals – he scored more than 1,000 of them during a glittering career – made him a household name as a player, and one whose stature was not only maintained, but enhanced after his retirement.

Pele’s coffin was placed on the back of a fire engine and driven through the streets of Santos, where thousands of people, many of them clad in either his club or national colours, said their own farewells, and it poignantly passed the home of his 100-year-old mother Celeste.

There was sadness at his loss, and also gratitude for the joy he brought, not only to his compatriots, but millions around the world following his emergence on the international stage as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup finals.

A post on Santos’ official Twitter account said: “Rest in peace, Edson Arantes do Nascimento. Watch over us, King Pele. Our love story remains alive, because just like you, it is eternal.

“Thank you for everything.”

Maria Lucia Nascimento, the sister of the late Brazilian soccer great Pele, watches her brother's funeral procession from their mother's home
Maria Lucia Nascimento, the sister of the late Brazilian soccer great Pele, watches her brother's funeral procession from their mother's home

Ultimately, the final goodbye was a private affair as he was buried after a family funeral service, away from the wave of public mourning which greeted the news of the death of one of the game’s best-known and most-loved names.

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento, who admitted she had sometimes resented having to share her father with the world as a child, later thanked well-wishers for their support via her Instagram account.

She wrote: “Tired, but with a light heart and full of gratitude for all the love and affection coming from the world, from Brazil and especially from Santos.

“When I was a little girl, I sometimes thought it wasn’t fair that I had to share my dad with the world.

“What I didn’t understand was that at my saddest and most fragile moment, the entire world would send love, light and strength to hold me up. I love you guys. Thank you.”

