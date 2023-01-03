Tony Award-winner Frank Galati dies aged 79

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Award-winner Frank Galati dies aged 79

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 7.16pm
Writer and director Frank Galati (Jeff Barnard/AP)
Writer and director Frank Galati (Jeff Barnard/AP)

Frank Galati, an actor, director, teacher and adapter who was a pivotal figure in Chicago’s theatre community and a two-time Tony Award winner, has died aged 79, according to Steppenwolf Theatre.

Galati won twin Tonys in 1990 – best play and best director – for his adaptation and staging of Steppenwolf’s production of John Steinbeck’s The Grapes Of Wrath, starring Gary Sinise as Tom Joad.

He was also nominated for directing the 1998 celebrated musical Ragtime.

His screenwriting credits include The Accidental Tourist, for which he was an Oscar nominee.

He was also credited for writing the teleplay to Arthur Miller’s play The American Clock in 1993.

He had highs but also lows on Broadway, including watching his production of The Pirate Queen be shipwrecked by blistering reviews and become one of Broadway’s costliest flops in 2007 and being sacked in 2001 as director of Seussical.

Galati became a Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member in 1985 and the Goodman Theatre’s associate director a year later.

He remained in that post until 2008.

He was also an artistic associate at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida.

In a joint statement, Steppenwolf’s co-artistic directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis paid tribute to Galati, saying: “Frank had a profound impact on Steppenwolf, and all of us, over the years. For some, he was a teacher, mentor, director, adaptor, writer, fellow actor, and visionary. Regardless of the relationship, Frank always made others feel cared for, valued, and inspired in his ever-generous, joyful and compassionate presence.”

His productions at the Goodman include The Visit, She Always Said Pablo, The Winter’s Tale, The Good Person Of Setzuan and Cry The Beloved Country.

Writer and director Frank Galati, left, rehearses with actresses Cindy Gold, right, and Christine Mild on January 18 2006 in Chicago
Writer and director Frank Galati rehearses with actresses Cindy Gold, right, and Christine Mild on January 18 2006 in Chicago (M Spencer Green/AP)

He most recently directed Asolo Repertory Theatre’s 2022 world premiere musical Knoxville, written by the Ragtime team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Galati’s long career also included directing at the Metropolitan Opera and the Lyric Opera of Chicago, as well as teaching performance study at Northwestern University for nearly 40 years.

“He seems to have five productions going at once, major ones, always juggling, always busy, always thrilled to be doing them all,” Sinise told the Los Angeles Times in 2007.

“I’ve asked him several times how he does it, and he says he doesn’t know.”

Galati won several Joseph Jefferson Awards for outstanding achievements in Chicago theatre, as well as two directing awards from the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation, a League of Chicago Theatres Artistic Leadership Award and an NAACP Theatre Award.

He is survived by his husband, Peter Amster, also a theatre director.

