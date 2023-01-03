Marcus Rashford strikes again as Manchester United outclass Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcus Rashford strikes again as Manchester United outclass Bournemouth

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 10.06pm Updated: January 3 2023, 10.16pm
Marcus Rashford scored for United (Tim Goode/PA)
Marcus Rashford scored for United (Tim Goode/PA)

Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth consecutive game as Manchester United eased to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Goals from Casemiro and Luke Shaw had already put United in command and this result had a routine feel – something that has been missing at Old Trafford in recent times but which is returning as Erik ten Hag shifts the mentality of this club.

United were not at their free-flowing best – Casemiro’s goal was the only shot on target in the first half – but did not need to be against a Bournemouth side who never looked like threatening what would have been a first ever league victory in Manchester.

Newcastle’s draw at Arsenal kept United in fourth place, but this was a fourth home league win in a row without conceding for the first time since 2017, a sign of United’s rediscovered resilience.

Casemiro celebrates
Casemiro fired United ahead (Tim Goode/PA)

Ten Hag has certainly altered the mood around the club but the back four came straight from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were both restored at centre-half, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Shaw the full-backs.

Lisandro Martinez, available again after Argentina’s World Cup victory, was limited to an 88th-minute introduction after parading his winners’ medal before kick-off.

Rashford inevitably returned after the missed alarm call which meant he had to come off the bench to get the winner at Wolves on Saturday, with Antony dropping out due to injury.

The game barely sparked in the opening 20 minutes as United’s narrow front three struggled to find a way through the Bournemouth defence.

The breakthrough came from a set-piece after Rashford drew a foul from Adam Smith on the left, with Christian Eriksen floating in a ball from deep which Casemiro, breaking free from Dominic Solanke, met at the near post to guide home on the volley.

Luke Shaw celebrates
Luke Shaw doubled United’s lead (Tim Goode/PA)

Maguire, starting his first league game since October, had a bad moment just after the half hour when he hooked what should have been a simple ball out for a Bournemouth corner, but the Cherries lacked the quality to take advantage.

Donny van de Beek, who had never previously started a home league win for United, had been given his first opportunity to fix that since May 2021 and did so, but did not finish the first half, sent hobbling from the pitch by a poor challenge from Marcos Senesi.

Alejandro Garnacho was sent on to replace him, and had an assist just four minutes into the second half as United took advantage of the acres of space left by the Bournemouth defence to double their lead.

But the credit belonged mostly to Shaw, who carried the ball from his own half, shifted it rightwards, and then arrived to apply the finish as Garnacho rolled the ball back into the box.

Manchester United celebrate
Marcus Rashford struck for a fourth consecutive game (Tim Goode/PA)

Bournemouth threatened just before the hour – Philip Billing should have beaten David De Gea when he met Smith’s cross in front of goal, then had to stretch to keep out Jaidon Anthony’s shot, but such moments were too rare for the visitors.

Anthony Martial headed straight down the tunnel with a potential injury when he was replaced in the 69th minute, but United kept pushing.

Garnacho bent a shot against the outside of the post before Mark Travers saved well from Diogo Dalot, on as a late substitute, and Bruno Fernandes.

A third goal seemed inevitable and duly arrived in the 86th minute when Fernandes’ lay-off put it on a plate for Rashford to side-foot into an empty net.

United ended the night only one point behind rivals City, who head to Chelsea on Thursday before coming to Old Trafford on January 14.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented