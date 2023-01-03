Marco Silva: Fulham focused on beating the drop and not dreaming of Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Marco Silva: Fulham focused on beating the drop and not dreaming of Europe

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 10.56pm
Marco Silva’s Fulham edged Leicester on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Marco Silva’s Fulham edged Leicester on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boss Marco Silva vowed Fulham were focused on beating the drop and not Europe after Aleksandar Mitrovic sunk Leicester.

The Cottagers sit seventh in the Premier League after reaching 28 points – the same amount the were relegated with two years ago – following Tuesday night’s narrow 1-0 win.

Mitrovic’s 11th goal of the season also equalled his best Premier League tally, although a fifth booking means he will miss next week’s visit of Chelsea.

Fulham are 14 points clear of the bottom three but Silva insisted they must stay out of trouble.

He said: “We will not change anything. If in one moment you are going to achieve something, I’m the first one to come and find different targets and different goals.

“Right now it would not make sense. The next game at home we are going to go there to match the opposition side, to try to play with quality and keep improving our players.

“After, the points will be a consequence from our games and performances. The fans are dreaming of winning something, they can dream.

“We are here to work really hard to achieve things for the football club. Right now the main thing is to remain in the Premier League.”

Willian had twice gone close before Mitrovic grabbed the winner after 17 minutes.

Daniel Amartey’s poor pass was pinched by Harrison Reed and Willian guided a fine cross to Mitrovic.

The striker escaped Wout Faes and took a touch before hooking the ball past the exposed Danny Ward.

Leicester were disjointed after losing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to a glute injury minutes before kick-off and also saw Boubakary Soumare limp off early – taking the Foxes’ injury list to nine.

They tried to fight back but Ayoze Perez ballooned an effort over and Harvey Barnes failed to beat Bernd Leno five minutes after the break.

The Foxes improved and Jamie Vardy shot at Leno with Tielemans curling wide. Fulham were riding their luck and Perez went close before Tielemans rattled the crossbar from the edge of the area with 10 minutes left.

“We started slowly, the changes affected the balance of the team, but we gave away a poor goal, we were in possession and don’t recover quick enough,” said boss Brendan Rodgers, with Leicester 13th.

“From then we were much better and in the second half we were able to sustain the attacks. I can’t fault the players after that in terms of their effort. It was another decent performance but we didn’t get the result.

“It’s a small squad. When we have a few injuries, we are short in terms of the numbers we want.

“The guys are giving everything, in the run we were on before the break (five wins from six games) there were five of those players who weren’t out this evening.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
13
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
Andrew Stobbs mounted a £1750 raid on the Raj Mahal in Kinross: Image: Facebook/ Google.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire 'dog breeding' farm trial delayed for third time
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni was a stunt double for Ronaldo and Neymar. Image: SNS
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: Meet the Arbroath ace who did skill drills for Neymar and…
Kevin O'Hara is looking forward to making his return. Image: SNS.
Kevin O'Hara 'not surprised' familiar face has Edinburgh on the rise after using call-off…
Paul McMullan spins away in celebration after notching for Dundee against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.
Paul McMullan wants new Dundee deal as he admits surprise at lack of contract…
Watt is out the speculation. Image: SNS
Dundee United to ‘embrace’ any Tony Watt interest: ‘We want people talking about our…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented