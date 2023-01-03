Belief is growing and that’s a good sign – Erik ten Hag happy with Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belief is growing and that’s a good sign – Erik ten Hag happy with Man Utd

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 11.22pm Updated: January 3 2023, 11.32pm
Erik ten Hag’s side won again (Dave Thompson/AP)
Erik ten Hag’s side won again (Dave Thompson/AP)

Erik ten Hag said “belief is growing” at Manchester United after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth but insisted it is still too early to think about a Premier League title challenge.

Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth consecutive game to add to earlier strikes from Casemiro and Luke Shaw as United made it four wins in a row in the league, and 13 in the last 16 in all competitions.

The victory left United fourth, one point behind rivals Manchester City, who head to Chelsea on Thursday before their next league appointment comes in the derby at Old Trafford on January 14.

United’s recent form is a match for almost anyone, but Ten Hag tried to brush off a question about the title race.

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford scored again for Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)

“That’s a big step,” he said. “We have to go game to game, get the progress.

“Belief is growing and that’s a good sign, it’s good to have that feeling but we have to understand and be able to give 100 per cent in every game – 100 per cent energy, 100 per cent focus, 100 per cent playing as a team.

“If you keep that philosophy it’s possible but we have to go game to game and don’t think too far ahead. It’s now January so it’s not even half a season we are talking about.”

United secured what was a comfortable win despite only occasionally hitting top gear, with Casemiro’s goal the only shot on target in the first half.

Shaw created and finished the second, bursting from his own half, shifting the ball right and applying the finish when Alejandro Garnacho rolled in a low cross.

David De Gea then made saves to deny Philip Billing and Jaidon Anthony before Rashford finished things off in the 86th minute.

Ten Hag – who will wait until Wednesday for more information on a potentially serious injury to Donny van de Beek – said it had been far from a perfect performance and warned his team they needed to play smarter in the future.

“I think we have two top departments, attacking and defending, and a big gap in between, and that cost us a lot of energy,” he said. “We got into a tennis match and we don’t want to play tennis, we want to play football.

“We want to keep the ball, keep possession, recognise when to speed up and go for goal, but it cost us too much energy. The backline took a lot of risk and when it was difficult to get back we got stretched.

“It’s the next step we have to make and we are still in the process.”

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil called Saturday’s performance in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace the worst of his tenure, but was much happier with the display at Old Trafford despite the final score.

“I thought it was very good,” he said. “3-0 was hard on us. We had some really big chances. Their first goal was disappointing because we kept them at bay and didn’t really feel under threat at 0-0.

“The boys nailed the out-of-possession shape and we broke out a few times so to concede from a wide free-kick when we were well into the game was tough for them, we didn’t deserve it.

“After half-time we tried to be more aggressive in the press more often but we get caught and it’s 2-0. It’s a tough ask from that moment but the response was excellent and we had six big chances with David De Gea making big saves.

“The majority of United’s chances came when we opened the pitch up so there is lots to be pleased with.”

