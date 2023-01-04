UK’s ‘most popular’ dinosaur Dippy heading to Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK’s ‘most popular’ dinosaur Dippy heading to Coventry

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 12.02am Updated: January 4 2023, 11.35am
Dippy the Diplodocus (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dippy the Diplodocus (Jane Barlow/PA)

Popular dinosaur exhibit Dippy the Diplodocus, which has drawn millions of visitors around the country, is heading to Coventry.

The city’s Herbert Art Gallery & Museum will be hosting the 26-metre long replica skeleton for three years, from February 20, in time for the start of the spring half-term holidays.

Museum bosses, fresh from helping host Coventry’s City of Culture festivities, including the 2021 Turner Prize, said there will be free ticketing to see the Jurassic giant so all can enjoy the “world-class exhibit”.

Dippy the Diplodocus skeleton
Dippy’s skull during a recent cleaning (Jane Barlow/PA)

The huge model was cast from five different skeletons, including one dug up by railway workers in the United States in 1898.

It was first assembled and put on display at London’s Natural History Museum in 1905.

The 292-bone structure fascinated crowds in the city for 110 years, but recently went on an eight-city tour to Dorchester, Birmingham, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff, Rochdale and Norwich.

More than two million people went to see the sauropod model while it was travelling around the UK, with another million visitors filing past once it was back in London.

Dippy the Diplodocus in 1905
Dippy the Diplodocus in 1905 (The Natural History Museum/PA)

Dippy is more than four metres high and 4.3 metres wide, bringing to life the scale of a species which lived between 156 and 145 million years ago.

Dr Doug Gurr, Natural History Museum director, said the “much-loved and hugely popular attraction” was “the perfect ambassador for nature”, and would continue to “educate and inspire”.

He added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled that Dippy will now be taking up residence in Coventry.”

Dippy the Diplodocus tour
Dippy in Dorchester, during the replica’s UK tour (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Paul Breed, chief executive of CV Life, which runs the Herbert, welcomed the chance to host the UK’s “most popular dinosaur”, adding it was “a huge opportunity for Coventry and the wider economy”.

He added: “This kind of world-class exhibit should be available to all and I’m glad that with our free ticketing system Dippy will be accessible to everyone, from Coventry school kids to international tourists – it’s going to be a brilliant three years.”

Free tickets will be available to book on the gallery’s website nearer to Dippy’s arrival.

