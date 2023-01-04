Cameron Norrie levels Great Britain’s United Cup tie with USA By Press Association January 4 2023, 7.47am Cameron Norrie celebrates after beating Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-4 (Mark Baker/AP). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cameron Norrie drew Great Britain level in their United Cup tie against the USA as he edged past Taylor Fritz in Sydney. After the ‘city final’ had begun with Katie Swan being defeated by Madison Keys, Norrie got the better of Fritz across three sets over two hours and 15 minutes at Ken Rosewall Arena. The British number one made the decisive break in the ninth game of the third set as he triumphed 6-4 5-7 6-4. Digging deep for Team GB 💪🇬🇧@cam_norrie overcomes Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-4 to lock the Sydney City Final level at 1-1 #UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/6yahfYKSoU— United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 4, 2023 GB had earlier gone 1-0 down as Keys came from behind to beat Swan 2-6 6-3 6-4. The tie continues with Harriet Dart facing Jennifer Pegula and Dan Evans then taking on Frances Tiafoe. If that leaves the score at 2-2, it will go down to a mixed doubles contest, with Dart and Evans set to play Pegula and Tiafoe. The winner advances to the semi-finals that start on Friday, as will the best runner-up from the three city finals. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty 2 Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium 3 Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity 4 John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire 5 Dad tells of moment he fled fatal Perth hotel fire with wife and daughter 6 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 7 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 8 Floral tribute left at scene of fatal Perth hotel fire as locals express shock 9 Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well 10 Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie More from The Courier Dawson Murrary: Fife based artist and printmaker dies aged 78 Man, 40, dies in Dundee flat Raith Rovers v Dundee: Where to watch Friday's Championship clash on TV When teacher strikes will close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire 7 Police seal Methil street after sudden death of man, 27 COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges Michael McKenna says Arbroath's Dundee demolition could be pivotal as Angus side 'rediscover old… Dundee 'can't turn up and expect to win' - Lee Ashcroft's scathing assessment of… GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's trip to Raith Rovers is suddenly a pivotal moment for the… Editor's Picks Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? Police insist free bus passes ‘not cause’ of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire Prison for man who attacked nurse and police officer in Ninewells Arnotts in Dundee: When iconic city centre store closed for the final time Persimmon Homes reveals start date for Fife farmhouse restoration after four-year wait Bullying and sexual assault among 800 complaints made by Perth prisoners MARTEL MAXWELL: Pickled December was fun but I’m ready for Dry January Irish fan’s parcel finds Carnoustie bagpiper 330 miles away despite not having proper address KEVIN PRINGLE: Rishi Sunak’s government should be working to end strikes Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 3 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 4 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 5 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 6 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 7 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 8 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 9 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 10 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023