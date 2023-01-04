‘Nature prescriptions’ to be used in bid to improve wellbeing of patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Nature prescriptions’ to be used in bid to improve wellbeing of patients

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 11.35am
A woman enjoying nature in the Peak District (Ben Andrews/RSPB/PA)
A woman enjoying nature in the Peak District (Ben Andrews/RSPB/PA)

Patients suffering from various health issues could be advised to connect with nature to improve their wellbeing in a first for England.

Nature prescriptions could be given to patients in High Peak, Derbyshire, after a successful pilot in Scotland.

They are being run by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), in collaboration with the Peak District National Park Authority, amid increasing evidence that people who are connected with nature have improved mental wellbeing, are happier and are more satisfied with life.

Users are given a calendar of ideas to inspire them to connect with nature, including searching for frost on leaves and listening to sounds outdoors, and can complete the programme on their own or with others.

Sarah Walker, nature and wellbeing project manager at RSPB England, said: “I’m thrilled to see the project coming to life in the High Peak and can’t wait to see how people in the area benefit from nature prescriptions.

“Working together with the Peak District National Park we have used our experience of connecting people to nature combined with the local knowledge of social prescribing services to develop something which is locally relevant and accessible for people to do from their own homes or close by. At the end of the day we’re all part of the natural world, and helping people to connect with it is so important.”

She added: “We’d love to see nature as a part of every health professional’s toolkit in the future. So many people are faced with a whole range of pressures in their lives and nature could provide a way to help them through.”

Patients will be referred by community mental health teams, adult social care teams, other local support agencies and 13 GP surgeries in the area, to two social prescribing services.

The prescribing services take a holistic approach to health and wellbeing and can signpost patients to a variety of support networks based on the individual, including help with financial management and personal training, with nature prescriptions aimed at reducing stress, fatigue, anxiety and depression.

It comes after a trial run by RSPB Scotland in the Shetland Islands and Edinburgh saw 74% of patients say they benefited from the prescription, and 87% say they would continue to use nature to support their health and wellbeing.

As well as the trial in High Peak – which is running indefinitely – it is also being rolled out in more locations in Scotland.

Tom Miller, a GP in Buxton, Derbyshire, who is taking part in the trial, said: “Making sure we’re taking care of our health and wellbeing is incredibly important, particularly in January when life can be a real struggle; the days are short and money can be tight.

“Nature prescriptions are a great way for people to potentially boost their wellbeing by taking time to be with nature.

The success of the scheme will be kept under constant review (Ben Andrew/RSPB/PA)
The success of the scheme will be kept under constant review (Ben Andrew/RSPB/PA)

“Evidence is emerging that time outdoors is good for our health and this is an ingenious, simple and cost-effective way to support people to do just that.”

High Peak partially covers the Peak District National Park, the country’s first national park, which opened in 1951 and boats 555 square miles of land. Around 20 million people live within one hour’s travelling time.

Jo Hanney, communities and wellbeing ranger at the Peak District National Park, said: “We have decades of experience of enabling people to connect with nature in the Peak District National Park, but the RSPB nature prescription is a new way of working for us.

“This experience and our knowledge of the Peak District have been key to developing the new tool, which is the first of its kind in England.

“We will be able to reach a far wider and more diverse audience by connecting people to the national park through the prescription.

“This exciting partnership sees the real benefits of spaces like our national parks more widely recognised as places that can make a very real and positive difference to people’s lives.”

