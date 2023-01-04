Plant-eating dinosaurs had varied eating styles, skull analysis suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plant-eating dinosaurs had varied eating styles, skull analysis suggests

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 4.01pm
Plant-eating dinosaurs may have evolved to have different ways of eating their food despite having a similar diet, research suggests (David Button/Natural History Museum/PA)
Plant-eating dinosaurs may have evolved to have different ways of eating their food despite having a similar diet, research suggests.

An analysis of skull specimens by UK scientists indicates that the first known herbivorous dinosaurs had a “surprising variation in eating styles” as a result of having different jaw muscles and biting actions.

The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, could help shed further light on how dinosaurs evolved to occupy certain ecological niches, while at the same time highlighting “how innovative and unpredictable evolution can be”.

Senior author Professor Paul Barrett, a palaeontologist at the Natural History Museum, said: “If you want to understand how dinosaurs diversified into so many different types so effectively, it’s critical to learn how they evolved to feed on such a wide variety of vegetation in so many different ways.

“This diversity in feeding mechanisms set them up to dominate life on land for millions of years to come.”

While all dinosaurs are thought to have descended from a single carnivorous ancestor, most of them evolved to become plant eaters.

For the study, the researchers analysed the skulls of Heterodontosaurus, Lesothosaurus, Scelidosaurus, Hypsilophodon and Psittacosaurus.

These dinosaurs belong to a group of herbivorous creatures known as Ornithischia, and, according to the experts, are the earliest representatives of what would become the major plant-eating dinosaur groups.

Based on available data, the researchers reconstructed the jaw muscles of the five dinosaur species.

They then simulated biting action to analyse the forces exerted by these muscles.

Findings suggest each dinosaur had a different way of eating plants.

Bite performance comparison across the five ornithischian dinosaurs in the study
For example, the team found that the Heterodontosaurus had large jaw muscles relative to its skull size, thus producing a high bite force ideal for consuming tough vegetation.

The Scelidosaurus, on the other hand, had relatively smaller jaw muscles compared with its skull but had a similar bite force – due to its greater overall body size.

Meanwhile, the Hypsilophodon skull shows that it did not have big muscles, but instead rearranged its muscles to bite more efficiently but with less muscle force.

Dr David Button, lead author of the study, who carried out the work at the museum but is now a researcher at the University of Bristol, said: “When we compared the functional performance of the skull and teeth of these plant-eating dinosaurs, we found significant differences in the relative sizes of the jaw muscles, bite forces and jaw strength between them.

“This showed that these dinosaurs, although looking somewhat similar, had evolved very different ways to tackle a diet of plants.”

