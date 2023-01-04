Gregg Berhalter not in charge of USA’s upcoming training camp amid investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gregg Berhalter not in charge of USA’s upcoming training camp amid investigation

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 7.12pm
Gregg Berhalter will not take charge of the USA’s upcoming training camp (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gregg Berhalter will not take charge of the USA’s upcoming training camp (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gregg Berhalter will not take charge of the USA’s training camp in California later this month amid an ongoing US Soccer investigation after he admitted kicking his wife of 25 years during an argument as a teenager.

The governing body instigated the probe after Berhalter, who took his side to the World Cup in Qatar, revealed he had been the subject of a threat to expose the incident involving his then girlfriend Rosalind in 1991 during the tournament.

US Soccer has also widened the inquiry to examine “potential inappropriate behaviour” towards staff members from outside the organisation.

Berhalter’s future as men’s team coach is currently under review with his existing contract having expired and Anthony Hudson will serve as head coach for their training camp in Los Angeles.

“With the ongoing investigation and US Soccer’s full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup still underway, Hudson will be joined in Los Angeles by fellow World Cup assistant coach BJ Callaghan and Under-20 men’s youth national team head coach Mikey Varas in selecting and managing the roster for the friendlies against Serbia and Colombia,” a US Soccer statement read.

“In the past, the customary review of the past four years of the entire program following a World Cup would begin in the summer, well ahead of any year-end contract expiration.

“The unique November-December timing of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar significantly reduced the amount of time that the Federation would have to conduct a proper assessment prior to the end of the head coach’s contract.”

Berhalter, a college freshman at the time, went public over the incident with a statement released via an unverified Twitter account on Tuesday, later confirmed to the PA news agency as genuine by US Soccer, and co-signed by his wife.

In it, he said: “One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.

“There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day.

“At that time, I immediately apologized to Rosalind, but understandably, she wanted nothing to do with me.”

The couple resolved their differences seven months later and recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Gregg Berhalter is out of contract
Gregg Berhalter is out of contract (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Commenting on the widened investigation, US Soccer said in a statement on Tuesday: “Through this process, US Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behaviour towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organisation.

“We take such behaviour seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations.

“We appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to speak openly about this incident. Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete.

“US Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously.”

