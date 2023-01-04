Nottingham Forest secure big win over fellow strugglers Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nottingham Forest secure big win over fellow strugglers Southampton

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 9.42pm
Taiwo Awoniyi struck for Forest (Adam Davy/PA)
Taiwo Awoniyi struck for Forest (Adam Davy/PA)

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone courtesy of a precious 1-0 victory which heaped more misery on bottom club Southampton.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s fifth goal of the campaign earned Forest a first top-flight away success of the season to strengthen their survival hopes.

Steve Cooper’s resurgent side have now taken 11 points from the last 21 available, having only managed six from the previous 33, and fully merited a significant triumph on the south coast.

Calamitous defending once again contributed heavily to Saints’ downfall as their alarming losing streak stretched to six top-flight games to make a precarious position slightly more perilous.

Manager Nathan Jones has overseen four of those defeats and there was little to suggest he is set to launch a successful survival mission following another deflating outing at St Mary’s.

Disgruntled home fans chanted ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ at full-time, with Welshman Jones the likely target.

In a high-stakes encounter notable for Bhupinder Singh Gill becoming the first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee to officiate in the Premier League, Che Adams wasted the best opportunity for the hosts, who slipped four points from safety.

Forest were content to soak up pressure following their 27th-minute opener – the game’s only attempt on target – after earlier hitting the crossbar through the impressive Brennan Johnson.

The two-time European champions arrived in Hampshire with the division’s worst away record, ready to take on the team with the poorest home form.

Manager Cooper stuck with the starting XI which began Sunday’s creditable 1-1 draw with Chelsea, while midfielder Romeo Lavia was among three players recalled by Southampton.

An elaborate light show illuminated the stadium ahead of kick-off and the energy initially transferred on to the pitch as both sides squandered glorious early chances.

Saints top scorer Adams was culpable first, skewing wastefully wide with time and space after being sent clean through by Kyle Walker-Peters following a poor clearance from Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The woeful miss was a major let off for the visitors and they almost compounded Saints’ frustration with their first attack.

After Awoniyi delivered a low cross from the left, Ryan Yates’ mishit shot fell kindly to the unmarked Johnson but his rising effort struck the frame of the goal.

There was to be no second reprieve for Southampton as the slack defending which has been a hallmark of a dismal campaign once again led to their undoing.

Saints defender Lyanco dithered and then sloppily conceded possession on halfway, allowing the jet-heeled Johnson to burst clear and square to give Awoniyi a simple tap in.

The breakthrough was only Forest’s second goal on the road in the league this season and broke a six-game drought dating back to a 1-1 draw at Everton in August.

Saints conjured nothing in response before the break and suffered the recurring ignominy of being jeered from the field by their success-starved supporters.

The home side enjoyed plenty of possession during a tight second period but failed to test Henderson, while appearing susceptible to counter attacks.

They were given four minutes of added time to chase a valuable leveller.

However, Forest were more than comfortable and jubilantly celebrated a first top-flight away win since a 2-1 success at Blackburn in May 1999 as loud boos emanated from three sides of the ground.

