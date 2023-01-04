Jesse Marsch frustrated Leeds only sparked into life once West Ham went ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jesse Marsch frustrated Leeds only sparked into life once West Ham went ahead

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 11.56pm
Jesse Marsch’s side have not won in the league since October (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jesse Marsch’s side have not won in the league since October (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch admitted his side cannot play without fear for the full 90 minutes following their 2-2 home Premier League draw against West Ham.

Rodrigo’s second-half strike rescued a point for Leeds after Lucas Paqueta’s penalty and Gianluca Scamacca’s effort had cancelled out Wilfried Gnonto’s opener.

Leeds remained 14th in the table, two points above the relegation zone, while West Ham edged out of the bottom three after this draw followed five straight league defeats and extended their winless run to six matches.

Marsch said: “I’m pleased with the way we pushed the game at 2-1 (down), but I’m very frustrated that it took our players to go down a goal in that point of the match to play to their potential, their ability and fearlessness.

“The first half for me wasn’t good enough. We played backwards too much, we invited the opponent into the match too much.

“There’s a little bit of frustration and confusion about how to get them to be what I know they can become, be the team I know we can be.

“And how to have them remove this idea of pressure and stress and focus on exactly what the game needs to be and then perform at our level.”

Leeds, who have taken two points from their three league games since resuming after the World Cup break, were denied victory by two superb saves from Lukasz Fabianski, who kept out two more Rodrigo efforts.

After the match, Marsch and his players donned farewell T-shirts in tribute to Mateusz Klich, who stepped off the bench just after the hour to make his final appearance for the club.

Leeds later confirmed the Polish midfielder, who played a key role in the club’s promotion under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020, has received an offer from a Major League Soccer side, reported to be Wayne Rooney’s DC United.

Klich’s contract at Leeds does not expire until 2024, but Marsch was unable to guarantee the player sufficient game time, while his new contract offer is too good for him to turn down.

“This was not a black-and-white decision,” Marsch added. “This was a lot of different discussions, Klichy being provided with an opportunity that he thought was a little bit more long-standing and provided stability for his family and try something new.

“It won’t be easy to lose him and if we were to say that between he and I, we are not absolutely sure it’s the right decision, but I certainly wish the best for him.”

West Ham boss David Moyes said he was satisfied with his side’s performance after they secured their first league point since October.

Moyes said: “We fought hard. It was a good old-fashioned game at times. I felt when we went 2-1 up we’d go on and win the game and if anything we gave the game back to Leeds.

“But it’s a step in the right direction. Getting a point away at Leeds United is a good result for lots of teams. It is for us at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented