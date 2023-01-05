British tourist’s murder was a ‘contract killing’, Jamaican police claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British tourist’s murder was a ‘contract killing’, Jamaican police claim

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 3.54am
Police in Jamaica have claimed the murder of a 33-year-old British tourist was a ‘contract killing’ by ‘unknown assailants’ (Alamy/PA)
Police in Jamaica have claimed the murder of a 33-year-old British tourist was a 'contract killing' by 'unknown assailants' (Alamy/PA)

Police in Jamaica have claimed the murder of a 33-year-old British tourist was a “contract killing” by “unknown assailants”.

Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from West London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at around midday on Monday near the pool of his holiday accommodation in Bogue Hill, St James.

In a video statement on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, who is in charge of the crime and security portfolio, said: “Our investigation so far has theorised that the murder was a contract killing that emanated from Britain.”

Mr Bailey went on to say Mr Patterson had arrived in Jamaica shortly before New Year’s Eve on December 29 with another man who was also from London. The pair had spent several days at an apartment before checking into the villa in Bogue Hill on New Year’s Day.

Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, St James Parish, Jamaica, Greater Antilles, Caribbean
Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, where Sean Patterson and a friend flew into Jamaica on December 29 (Alamay/PA)

Later that day, the commissioner said, the two Brits had met up with a third man – from Kingston – who would be present when Mr Patterson was shot and killed.

All three men had stayed at the guest house in separate rooms and the following day at around noon, Mr Patterson and the Jamaican man had gone to the villa’s pool deck.

“(The Kingston man) reported that his back was turned to (Mr) Patterson when he heard several loud explosions (which) sounded like gunshots,” Mr Bailey said.

“He reported that he looked around and saw a lone man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with a handgun shooting (Mr) Patterson.”

The witness reportedly fled and hid in bushes.

Doctor's Cave Beach Club, Montego Bay, St James Parish, Jamaica, Greater Antilles, Caribbean
Doctor’s Cave Beach in the Jamaican city of St James where the 33-year-old was holidaying when he was shot and killed (Alamy/PA)

Upon their arrival at the scene, police found the 33-year-old victim on his back in a “pool of blood” with “what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper-body and head”.

Mr Bailey added: “There is no evidence (Mr) Patterson was robbed.”

The commissioner concluded by saying local authorities were working with their international partners – including UK police – and were making “significant progress” in the case.

On Tuesday a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency they were currently “supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities”.

Mr Patterson’s mother told the Daily Mail her son had travelled to the Caribbean island to meet family and it was his first time visiting the country.

Lesley Wright of Shepherds Bush, west London, reportedly told the tabloid the 33-year-old had relatives in Jamaica on his father’s side but he never got to meet them before he was shot and killed.

Mrs Wright, 63, said: “The local police have told me that Sean was at a big party over New Year and was sitting by a pool talking to friends.

“Someone pulled at his arm and he shrugged the person off but about four gunshots were fired immediately afterwards and Sean was hit in the upper body.”

Doctor's Cave Beach,, Montego Bay, St James Parish, Jamaica, Greater Antilles, Caribbean
Mr Patterson’s mother said her son had travelled to Jamaica to meet family for the first time (Alamy/PA)

She added: “I’ve lost my baby. No mother should have to bury her child.

“He’d gone to Jamaica with my godson and one of my best friends and had only been there for two days.”

His mother went on to say her son was not “the argumentative type” so she was at a loss over the motive behind his killing, describing him as the “loveliest, sweetest boy and the kindest, most happy-go-lucky man”.

“We hope for justice and that my son’s killer is taken off the street where they can’t hurt anyone else and destroy another family,” Mrs Wright said.

The 33-year-old had been due to marry his long-term girlfriend in 2023, the Mail said.


