On This Day in 2011 – Paul Collingwood announces retirement from Test cricket

Paul Collingwood announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2011 on the morning of the fourth day of the final Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney.

Durham batter Collingwood, then aged 34, chose a watershed moment to call time on his 68-Test career, with England having confirmed they were regaining the trophy and on the verge of completing an outright Ashes series victory in Australia for the first time in 24 years.

He was part of the team which won the Ashes in 2005 for the first time in 18 years – albeit featuring in only the last Test at The Oval – before then losing 5-0 in Australia two years later, but retained the urn in 2009.

Paul Collingwood celebrated with Kevin Pietersen as England retained the Ashes (Gareth Copley/PA)

Collingwood said: “Representing England at Test level has always been a dream of mine, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have enjoyed some amazing highs throughout my Test career.

“I’m proud of the fact that I’ve always given my all for the England Test team.

“But I feel that this is the right time to leave Test cricket, having reached some very special achievements – none more satisfying that retaining the Ashes in Australia.”