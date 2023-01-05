Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in ‘first’ such move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in ‘first’ such move

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 1.24pm
AMX-10 RC tanks (Jeremy Bessat/Armee de Terre/AP)
AMX-10 RC tanks (Jeremy Bessat/Armee de Terre/AP)

The French defence ministry said it will hold talks with its Ukrainian counterpart to arrange for the delivery of armoured combat vehicles – in what France’s presidency says will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be given to the Ukrainian military.

Discussions will include the delivery timetable and the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the equipment, the ministry said.

Designated as “light tanks” in French, the AMX-10 RC carries a 105mm cannon and two machine guns.

It is primarily designed for reconnaissance missions and has enough armour to protect against light infantry weapons, according to the French defence ministry.

They have wheels rather than tracks, allowing it to be more mobile than heavy tanks.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter to thank France for the weapons and “intensifying work with partners in the same direction”.

Ukraine has for months sought to be supplied with heavier tanks, including the US Abrams and the German Leopard 2 tanks.

France’s decision was announced after an hour-long call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Mr Zelensky on Wednesday afternoon.

The Elysee declined to provide details about the agreement.

The AMX-10 RC has been in service with the French military since 1981 and has undergone recent upgrades.

France’s defence ministry said the combat vehicle is now being gradually replaced by the new equivalent named Jaguar.

The decision is another in France’s military support to Ukraine, following the French defence minister’s visit to Kyiv last week.

Paris has supplied Ukraine with a substantial chunk of its arsenal of Caesar cannons, as well as anti-tank missiles, Crotale air defence missile batteries and rocket launchers.

It is also training some 2,000 Ukrainian troops on French soil.

US President Joe Biden said his administration is considering sending Ukraine Bradley Fighting Vehicles, a medium-armoured combat vehicle which can serve as a troop carrier.

Mr Biden was asked during an exchange with reporters while travelling in Kentucky if providing the tracked armoured vehicle to Ukraine is on the table.

He responded: “Yes.”

The German government has for months faced calls from Kyiv and some politicians at home to deliver Leopard 2 heavy tanks to Ukraine, but has said it will not go alone with such a move and no other country has supplied similar Western equipment.

The co-leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party, Saskia Esken, told n-tv television on Thursday that Mr Scholz and the government are in regular and close contact “with our partners, with our friends, of course particularly with the Americans” on weapons deliveries.

Britain says it has given Ukraine more than 200 armoured vehicles for troop transport but no tanks yet.

