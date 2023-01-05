Coroner describes shooting victim Elle Edwards as a ‘beautiful young woman’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coroner describes shooting victim Elle Edwards as a ‘beautiful young woman’

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 1.32pm
Elle Edwards, who was shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey, Wirral (Merseyside Police/PA)
A coroner has described shooting victim Elle Edwards as a “beautiful young woman” who had a “bright future ahead” as she opened an inquest into her death.

The 26-year-old beautician was shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.

Opening the inquest at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool on Thursday, coroner Anita Bhardwaj said: “This is such a tragic death of a beautiful young woman who clearly had a bright future ahead of her and so much to offer both in her career as well as personally.

“We all appreciate, I think, as parents, nothing can prepare us for the death of a child in any way, shape or form and I think we can only imagine what the parents and family are going through.”

The inquest heard Ms Edwards, whose occupation was given as dental nurse/beautician, was pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital on Christmas Day after being taken there from the pub.

Ms Bhardwaj said: “Others were also shot at that location but sadly Elle was the one that lost her life.”

A provisional cause of death was given as gunshot wounds to the head.

Ms Bhardwaj said she would release Ms Edwards’ body to her family.

Toxicology analysis would be carried out before a full post-mortem report, she said.

The inquest was adjourned to May 5, when Ms Bhardwaj said there would be an update on the police investigation.

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident
Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village (Peter Byrne/PA)

Detectives have appealed for information following the shooting, in which Ms Edwards is not believed to have been the intended target.

Earlier this week, the force said  nearly 150 pieces of intelligence from the public, including information about individuals and wider tensions, had been passed on.

Three people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

A 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, Wirral, both held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, were later bailed pending further inquiries.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, was recalled to prison on licence.

