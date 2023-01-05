Ukrainian tycoon appears in French court to deny embezzlement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian tycoon appears in French court to deny embezzlement

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 1.36pm
Ukrainian businessman and former politician Kostiantyn Zhevago, centre, in a mask and cap (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Ukrainian businessman and former politician Kostiantyn Zhevago, centre, in a mask and cap (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

A Ukrainian billionaire and former legislator suspected of embezzling more than £83.5 million has appeared in a French court – calling the case against him politically driven and saying he wants to return to Ukraine to fight Russians who invaded his country.

Mining magnate Kostiantyn Zhevago, 48, was arrested in the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps last week based on an international warrant issued by Ukraine.

“It’s really a political thing. I have always fought corrupt people in Ukraine,” Zhevago told a court hearing on Thursday in the Alpine city of Chambery.

His wife and daughter were present.

Ukrainian businessman and former politican Kostiantyn Zhevago, centre with a mask and a cap, is escorted after a court appearance
Ukrainian businessman and former politican Kostiantyn Zhevago, centre with a mask and a cap, is escorted after a court appearance (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Ukrainian authorities submitted 244 pages of documents supporting their request for Zhevago’s extradition and the court adjourned until January 19 to study them.

Zhevago said he had nothing to do with the embezzlement he is accused of and vigorously objected to extradition.

“I want to return to Ukraine but not to go to prison — to fight against the aggressors,” he said in his closing appeal.

Zhevago was the principal beneficiary of Ukraine’s now-defunct Finance and Credit Bank and the former chief executive of mining company Ferrexpo, among the world’s top exporters of iron ore pellets and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Its operating base is in central Ukraine.

Zhevago was Ukraine’s youngest member of parliament when first elected in 1998 and served until 2019, primarily as an independent.

In 2019, Ukrainian authorities launched a criminal case accusing him and other top managers of Finance and Credit Bank of jointly embezzling millions from the bank, according to Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations.

It said the alleged scheme harmed “the interests of the state and the bank’s depositors”.

Police officers patrol in the court house of Chambery, French Alps
Police officers patrol in the court house of Chambery, French Alps (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Zhevago’s properties, companies linked to him and other assets in Ukraine were seized as a result of the case.

His lawyers requested his release from French custody pending further extradition hearings.

“I have never been in prison. This is the first time. I do not deserve this. I want to get out of jail until the next hearing and do whatever you ask. I know that justice in France is based on democracy,” Zhevago said.

Prosecutors argued he represents a flight risk, noting his main residence is in Dubai, his family lives in London and he lodged an asylum request in Gibraltar and has “very significant resources” to fund eventual travel.

“The Ukrainians say that I am an oligarch but it is not true. I have always fought the oligarchs,” Zhevago told the court.

Three French police officers escorted him out of the courtroom.

Wearing a black cap and coronavirus mask covering his face, he was put in a car and ferried to a detention facility in the nearby town of Aiton.

The court was expected to rule later on Thursday on whether to release him.

Like other Ukrainian tycoons, Zhevago’s wealth has shrunk since the Russian invasion.

Forbes estimated his net worth last year at 1.3 billion US dollars (£1.09 billion), down from a pre-war estimate of 2.2 billion dollars (£1.84 billion).

“He considers that he has nothing to do here,” pleaded one of his lawyers, Francois Zimeray.

“Mr Zhevago is totally in support of his people.”

