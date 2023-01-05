Nearly a third with long Covid have had symptoms for two years, figures suggest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nearly a third with long Covid have had symptoms for two years, figures suggest

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 1.58pm
Overall, some 2.1 million people living in private households in the UK were estimated to have long Covid last month (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Overall, some 2.1 million people living in private households in the UK were estimated to have long Covid last month (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nearly a third of people with long Covid in the UK are likely to have been suffering the symptoms for two years or more, figures suggest.

Some 645,000 of those with long Covid are estimated to have first tested positive for the virus at least 24 months ago.

This is 30% of everyone likely to have the symptoms at the start of December, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figure is up from 594,000, or 27% of the total, in November.

Overall, some 2.1 million people living in private households in the UK were estimated to have long Covid last month.

This is the equivalent of around one in 30 of the population.

Some 1.9 million, or one in 35 people, first had – or suspected they had – Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 1.2 million, or around one in 55, first had the virus a year ago.

The estimates are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in the four weeks to December 4.

The overall number of people with long Covid is broadly unchanged on the previous survey for the period to November 6.

But the number who are likely to have had symptoms for at least two years has been on an upwards trend for several months.

A report published in December by the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee said it was “unclear” what impact long Covid might be having on the growing number of economically inactive people in the UK – those not in work or looking for work – and recommended further study be carried out to understand the impact of long-term sickness on employment levels.

Prevalence of long Covid continues to vary among age groups and occupations.

(PA Graphics)

An estimated 5.1% (around one in 20) of 50 to 69-year-olds are currently likely to be suffering from long Covid, compared with 4.7% of 35 to 49-year-olds, 2.9% of 25 to 34-year-olds, 2.8% of people aged 70 and over and 2.1% of 17 to 24-year-olds.

People working in social care reported the highest prevalence of long Covid among employment groups (6.1%), followed by health care employees (5.1%) and civil servants and local government staff (also 5.1%).

Levels were lower among occupations such as food production and farming (2.6%), financial services (3.1%) and hospitality (3.2%).

Long Covid is likely to be adversely affecting the day-to-day activities of 1.6 million people – 76% of those with self-reported long Covid – with 389,000 saying their ability to undertake day-to-day activities has been “limited a lot”, the ONS found.

Fatigue is the most common symptom (experienced by 71% of those with long Covid), followed by difficulty concentrating (49%), shortness of breath (47%) and muscle ache (46%).

There is no standard measure for long Covid, with the ONS using a definition based on symptoms that have persisted for more than four weeks after a first suspected coronavirus infection, where the symptoms could not be explained by something else.

